Juveniles confess to vandalism of Beaver Dam Rotary Light display

BEAVER DAM, Wis. (WBAY) - Authorities say two juveniles were involved in a vandalism incident at the Rotary Lights in Beaver Dam’s Swan Park.

According to the Dodge County Sheriff, a resident enjoying the lights on Wednesday, December 2 just after 7 p.m. saw the door to the Gingerbread House had been kicked in, and also saw a broken doorknob.

The door was replaced the following day, and the Sheriff’s Office reviewed video footage from a camera system that was installed at the park shortly before this year’s Rotary Light display went up.

While reviewing the footage, the Sheriff was able to find the suspects, and passed the footage on to Beaver Dam police.

Within a few hours, authorities say a Beaver Dam Police Officer was able to identify the suspects, and also get a confession from the two juveniles, who aren’t being identified by law enforcement due to their age.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, this is the second year in a row that vandalism has happened at the park.

Last year, three juveniles were identified and authorities say they were held accountable.

Anyone who sees someone vandalizing the park or committing other crimes there is asked to report it to law enforcement.

