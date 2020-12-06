Advertisement

Juveniles confess to vandalism of Beaver Dam Rotary Light display

Police generic
Police generic(MGN)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Dec. 6, 2020 at 12:36 PM CST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BEAVER DAM, Wis. (WBAY) - Authorities say two juveniles were involved in a vandalism incident at the Rotary Lights in Beaver Dam’s Swan Park.

According to the Dodge County Sheriff, a resident enjoying the lights on Wednesday, December 2 just after 7 p.m. saw the door to the Gingerbread House had been kicked in, and also saw a broken doorknob.

The door was replaced the following day, and the Sheriff’s Office reviewed video footage from a camera system that was installed at the park shortly before this year’s Rotary Light display went up.

While reviewing the footage, the Sheriff was able to find the suspects, and passed the footage on to Beaver Dam police.

Within a few hours, authorities say a Beaver Dam Police Officer was able to identify the suspects, and also get a confession from the two juveniles, who aren’t being identified by law enforcement due to their age.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, this is the second year in a row that vandalism has happened at the park.

Last year, three juveniles were identified and authorities say they were held accountable.

Anyone who sees someone vandalizing the park or committing other crimes there is asked to report it to law enforcement.

Copyright 2020 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Coronavirus generic
State sees record high seven-day death average for COVID-19, more than 4,800 new cases added Saturday
Man arrested for OWI after driving into Fox River
Sherrie Tank of Marinette County
Pandemic is creating an increase in demand for propane, as some homeowners struggle to get some
Deer-mating season can make it more dangerous to drive.
DNR: Juveniles shoot more than 40 deer, 1 horse
WISCONSIN state map with CORONAVIRUS lettering, on texture, finished graphic
Coronavirus in Wisconsin: 400,000 cases and rising

Latest News

The sun peaks through the scoreboard at Lambeau Field during an NFL football game between the...
Live Blog: Packers host Eagles for second straight season
packers vs eagles
Dave Schroeder’s ‘Fast 5 Pack Facts’: Packers vs. Eagles
Jennessy Dabell
Help needed finding missing Adams County teen
Consumer Alert: How to protect packages from porch pirates