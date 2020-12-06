Advertisement

Help needed finding missing Adams County teen

Jennessy Dabell
Jennessy Dabell(Adams County Sheriff's Office)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Dec. 6, 2020 at 11:54 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
ADAMS COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - Authorities are asking for your help in finding a missing Adams County girl.

According to the Adams County Sheriff’s Office, Jennessy Dabell was last seen December 3.

Dabell, who is 14, is described as 5′2, weighs 120 pounds, and is Hispanic.

Anyone who has seen Dabell is asked to call the Adams County Sheriff’s Office at 608-339-3304, or your local law enforcement agency.

If anyone has seen Jennessy or has information on her whereabouts please contact the Adams County Sheriff’s Office at 608-339-3304

Posted by Adams County Sheriff's Office on Friday, December 4, 2020

