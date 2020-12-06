Dave Schroeder’s ‘Fast 5 Pack Facts’: Packers vs. Eagles

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - As the Green Bay Packers (8-3) get ready to host the Philadelphia Eagles (3-7-1), it’s time to get in the know and ready to go with the “Fast Facts.”

#1 Dangerous Eagles: Yes, Philly has a terrible record, but the Eagles are just a half-game out of the division lead in the NFC East. The worst division in football could really end up with a 5-11 or 6-10 winner this year. If not for Joe Burrow’s knee injury (and subsequent wins by Washington and New York over the Bengals), the NFC East leader would have only 3 wins through 12 weeks.

#2 Only Home Loss in 2019: The Packers’ only home loss last year came against these Eagles on a night in which Green Bay’s defense failed to register a single sack or takeaway.

#3 Carson Wentz: Speaking of sacks and takeaways... the Eagles quarterback has been sacked 46 times this year and thrown 15 interceptions. That is more than 4 sacks per game given up by a banged up Eagles’ offensive line that is set to start its 11th different line combination today. And those picks are by a quarterback who was the MVP front runner before getting hurt just 3 years ago. Wentz has thrown for only 16 TD’s while having those 15 interceptions. Philly’s 21 total giveaways are the 3rd-most in the NFL and the most of any team on the Packers’ schedule this year: past or future.

#4 Travis Fulgham: You remember WR Travis Fulgham from his time with the Packers this summer, right? Didn’t think so. But that is understandable as he just spent a few weeks with Green Bay in training camp, where fans were not allowed to watch and where no preseason games were played for Fulgham to make a name for himself. But he sure has made a name for himself in Philly. Fulgham is the Eagles’ leading receiver with 467 yards this season and also leads the team with 4 TD catches. Matt LaFleur admitted this week the Packers simply missed seeing Fulgham’s potential due to a weird camp this year with no preseason games for evaluation.

#5 MVP Race: Vegas betting lines are telling you to put money on the State Farm’s QB’s for the NFL MVP award. Patrick Mahomes and Aaron Rodgers are having superb seasons. Rodgers has thrown for 33 TD’s this season with just 4 interceptions. He is on pace for 48 scores, better production than either of his 2 previous MVP seasons.

Prediction: Packers 31, Eagles 21

