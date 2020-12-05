Advertisement

Volunteers assemble Christmas baskets for veterans

By WBAY news staff
Published: Dec. 4, 2020 at 6:56 PM CST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Veterans across Northeast Wisconsin are receiving a holiday surprise thanks to the Green Bay bowling association.

Friday, dozens of volunteers packed hundreds of holiday baskets for military vets using donations collected in November at bowling centers and from other donors.

There are 500 going to local nursing homes and 100 going to homeless shelters -- more than 90 facilities in all.

Debbie Hamilton, director of the United States Bowling Congress for the Green Bay area, said, “We contact all of the nursing homes and assisted living in the area that USBC-GB covers, and we have the three Green Bay area homeless shelters we’re serving.”

This volunteer effort has been running for over 40 years, but this year there are some changes to the program and volunteers won’t be able to greet the veterans who receive the baskets.

“In years past we were allowed to go into the facility to meet these wonderful heroes, but this year obviously we can’t. We don’t want to take the risk of infecting those individuals,” Hamilton said.

Lenore Olsen, who started this basket giving program, walked the assembly line Friday with the other volunteers.

Copyright 2020 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WISCONSIN state map with CORONAVIRUS lettering, on texture, finished graphic
Testing numbers rise; confirmed cases remain above average
President Trump made two appearances on Tuesday, but took no questions.
President Trump files second lawsuit in Wisconsin, Green Bay Mayor and City Clerk named as defendants
Deputies were called to the 11-year-old boy's home, where they found him with a self-inflicted...
California boy, 11, fatally shoots self during online class
Flames in the roof of a building in downtown Manitowoc. Dec. 4, 2020.
Woman, father lose home to fire in Manitowoc
Photo of a gavel.
Gov. Evers announces 33 new pardons

Latest News

For years, Santa Claus rode into Oshkosh on a vintage fire truck to encourage donations of toys...
Oshkosh firefighters change a toy collection tradition
Christmas lights
Kaukauna presents “Library of Lights”
generic decorated cookies
Wisconsin Timber Rattlers sell holiday cookie decorating kits
Get it there by Christmas: Shipping deadlines for USPS, UPS, FedEx and Amazon