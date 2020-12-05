Volunteers assemble Christmas baskets for veterans

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Veterans across Northeast Wisconsin are receiving a holiday surprise thanks to the Green Bay bowling association.

Friday, dozens of volunteers packed hundreds of holiday baskets for military vets using donations collected in November at bowling centers and from other donors.

There are 500 going to local nursing homes and 100 going to homeless shelters -- more than 90 facilities in all.

Debbie Hamilton, director of the United States Bowling Congress for the Green Bay area, said, “We contact all of the nursing homes and assisted living in the area that USBC-GB covers, and we have the three Green Bay area homeless shelters we’re serving.”

This volunteer effort has been running for over 40 years, but this year there are some changes to the program and volunteers won’t be able to greet the veterans who receive the baskets.

“In years past we were allowed to go into the facility to meet these wonderful heroes, but this year obviously we can’t. We don’t want to take the risk of infecting those individuals,” Hamilton said.

Lenore Olsen, who started this basket giving program, walked the assembly line Friday with the other volunteers.

