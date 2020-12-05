ThedaCare makes plans to distribute COVID-19 vaccine

NEENAH, Wis. (WBAY) - The very first shipment of a COVID-19 vaccine could arrive in Northeast Wisconsin in the next two weeks. Friday, ThedaCare shared new information about its distribution plan.

ThedaCare says the state will initially receive 50,000 vaccines but it’s unclear how many will go to each individual health care provider. We do know those who work in health care will receive it first. Depending on how many vaccines are received, an emphasis will be on offering it to those who work in hospital emergency rooms or COVID wards.

This is all pending the expected FDA approval of the vaccine created by Pfizer next week. The Pfizer vaccine requires two doses, with the second shot coming four weeks after the first.

Unlike the flu shot, this will not be mandatory for the people who work at ThedaCare -- at least not initially. Once health care workers are vaccinated, ThedaCare says it will follow CDC recommendations for who should receive it next.

“It’s people who have increased risk for infection and complications from infection. So, it’s people who will have certain chronic medical conditions, whether it’s lung disease, heart disease, diabetes, could be people in certain ethnic groups who have shown to be increased risk of complications and severe disease,” Dr. Mark Cockley, ThedaCare chief clinical officer, said.

The next people in line would likely be first responders, like police and firefighters.

The goal is to begin offering the vaccine to the general population by mid- to late February at the latest.

Copyright 2020 WBAY. All rights reserved.