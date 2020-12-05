Advertisement

Sheriff’s Office: Firefighting foam spills at Appleton Airport

(WBAY)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Dec. 5, 2020 at 5:43 PM CST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, Wis. (WBAY) - Authorities were called to the Appleton International Airport Saturday afternoon for what was reported as a spill of firefighting foam.

According to the Outagamie County Sheriff’s Office, the call came in around 2:48 p.m.

The Sheriff’s Office adds the call stated that help was needed to get people out of a building where the spill happened.

Airport officials and law enforcement haven’t provided an amount of people who were helped out of the building at this time, or said if anyone was injured.

No other details were immediately provided about the incident.

Action 2 News will continue to update this story as more information becomes available.

