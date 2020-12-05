Sheriff’s Office: Firefighting foam spills at Appleton Airport

GREENVILLE, Wis. (WBAY) - Authorities were called to the Appleton International Airport Saturday afternoon for what was reported as a spill of firefighting foam.

According to the Outagamie County Sheriff’s Office, the call came in around 2:48 p.m.

The Sheriff’s Office adds the call stated that help was needed to get people out of a building where the spill happened.

Airport officials and law enforcement haven’t provided an amount of people who were helped out of the building at this time, or said if anyone was injured.

No other details were immediately provided about the incident.

Action 2 News will continue to update this story as more information becomes available.

