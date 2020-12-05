Santa comes to visit Green Bay Airport

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Santa will be at Green Bay’s Austen Straubel International Airport next week for kids to come visit. He will be at the Jet Air Group Hangar Sunday December 13th from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m.

The event is completely free. Organizers just ask you to bring a non-perishable food item to donate to Paul’s Pantry and Oneida Emergency Food Pantry if you’re able.

The event will be following social distancing guidelines and require everyone who comes to wear a mask.

The airport says Santa will arrive by helicopter.

