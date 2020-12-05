Advertisement

Santa comes to visit Green Bay Airport

Santa visits Green Bay airport
Santa visits Green Bay airport(USPS Twitter)
By Dana Munro
Published: Dec. 5, 2020 at 9:34 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Santa will be at Green Bay’s Austen Straubel International Airport next week for kids to come visit. He will be at the Jet Air Group Hangar Sunday December 13th from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m.

The event is completely free. Organizers just ask you to bring a non-perishable food item to donate to Paul’s Pantry and Oneida Emergency Food Pantry if you’re able.

The event will be following social distancing guidelines and require everyone who comes to wear a mask.

The airport says Santa will arrive by helicopter.

Copyright 2020 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WISCONSIN state map with CORONAVIRUS lettering, on texture, finished graphic
Coronavirus in Wisconsin: 400,000 cases and rising
Flames in the roof of a building in downtown Manitowoc. Dec. 4, 2020.
Woman, father lose home to fire in Manitowoc
Photo of a gavel.
Gov. Evers announces 33 new pardons
Deer-mating season can make it more dangerous to drive.
DNR: Juveniles shoot more than 40 deer, 1 horse
Football referee Fred Garcia falls to the turf after being charged by Edinburg's Emmanuel Duron...
Texas prep football player attacks referee, charged with assault

Latest News

Volunteers organize Christmas baskets to be distributed to military veterans
Volunteers assemble Christmas baskets for veterans
For years, Santa Claus rode into Oshkosh on a vintage fire truck to encourage donations of toys...
Oshkosh firefighters change a toy collection tradition
Christmas lights
Kaukauna presents “Library of Lights”
generic decorated cookies
Wisconsin Timber Rattlers sell holiday cookie decorating kits