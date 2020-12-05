QUIET WEATHER CONTINUES

Mostly cloudy skies will continue for much of tonight, but there should be some clearing by dawn. While you may see a little sunshine Sunday morning, clouds should return through the day. Look for lows tonight to dip into the teens north, with mid-to-upper 20s elsewhere.

Sunday’s high will be similar to Saturday’s, generally in the middle 30s. Winds should be fairly light once again. In large part, the day will be dry. But, occasional flurries are possible, especially north and Lakeside. Lows should settle into the mid 20s at night.

Our weather stays quiet and dry through at least the first half of the upcoming week. We’ll see a mix of sun and clouds Monday with highs in the upper half of the 30s. Each afternoon Tuesday through Thursday will feature intervals of clouds followed by sunshine... or sunshine followed by clouds. Temperatures will be mild for early December with highs ranging from the upper 30s into the mid 40s... the average high is close to freezing.

We are tracking a more potent storm system towards the end of the week; with Friday being the most active day. At this point, it’s too early to say exactly where the center of low pressure will track. This time of year, a more southerly track usually means snow; while a more northerly track favors rain. Continue to check back for updates as we narrow down the forecast.

WIND FORECAST:

SUNDAY: WNW 5-10 MPH

MONDAY: WNW 5-10 MPH

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy... some LATE clearing possible. Cool and calm. LOW: 25

SUNDAY: Some early sun, then mostly cloudy. Passing flurries possible. HIGH: 36 LOW: 25

MONDAY: A mix of sun and clouds. Seasonably mild. HIGH: 38 LOW: 26

TUESDAY: Early sunshine, then turning cloudy. Continued mild. HIGH: 39 LOW: 29

WEDNESDAY: Morning clouds, followed by PM sunshine. Mild once again. HIGH: 43 LOW: 30

THURSDAY: A mostly sunny morning... becoming cloudy with time. HIGH: 42 LOW: 31

FRIDAY: Cloudy and turning breezy. Rain or snow showers possible. HIGH: 39 LOW: 29

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy with lingering flakes. Blustery. HIGH: 36

