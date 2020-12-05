Advertisement

Pulaski School Board to hold special meeting for learning plans

By WBAY news staff
Published: Dec. 5, 2020 at 4:53 PM CST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
PULASKI, Wis. (WBAY) - A special meeting and listening session will be held Sunday evening for Pulaski community members regarding virtual and in-person learning plans.

According to Pulaski Schools, the decision to hold a special meeting was based on feedback received for the Pulaski Community School District Board of Education meeting on December 2.

Members of the public will be able to express comments and concerns regarding the district’s virtual and in-person learning plans at 6:30 p.m. on December 6 in the high school auditorium.

As Action 2 News reported Friday, the Pulaski School Board voted to begin a hybrid learning model on Thursday, December 10.

RELATED: Pulaski bringing kids back to school ahead of schedule

Anyone who attends is asked to use door #2 or #9.

For those who would like to attend and speak virtually, you can sign up by CLICKING HERE, and join the meeting by CLICKING HERE if you have a personal or pulaskischools gmail account.

If you don’t have a personal or pulaskischools gmail account, to attend the meet, call in at 1-601-963-1224 and use the pin of 211-592-037#.

Those calling in on a cell phone can unmute themselves by typing *6 on their phone.

A stream of the meeting can be found on YouTube by CLICKING HERE.

Good afternoon, Based on feedback received subsequent to the Dec. 2 PCSD Board of Education meeting, the board would...

Posted by Pulaski Schools on Friday, December 4, 2020

