Pulaski bringing kids back to school ahead of schedule

PULASKI, Wis. (WBAY) - Two school districts in our area will start welcoming students to in-person learning next week. For one of those school districts, it’s a marked change after originally scheduling in-class learning to begin in January.

The Pulaski Community School Board heard from dozens of parents in support of bringing kids back to class, and that’s exactly what members voted in favor of doing.

Parents at Wednesday’s board meeting shared their concerns about and troubles with remote learning.

“This is not a knock on any of the teachers -- I commend all of the teachers for the amount of work that they’re putting in to help him and all the rest of the students -- but the fact that my first grader, who is 7 years old, is 66 assignments behind speaks volumes,” one parent said.

“Don’t be afraid to send our kids back because you don’t want to send your kids maybe,” parent Jamie Gilbert said. “Because this is rough, even on me.”

Teachers also spoke and said their concerns should be heard.

“It doesn’t mean we don’t want to be teaching kids. We love our kids. We want to be in the classroom. But we have to think about the health of ourselves. We have to think about the health of our families,” kindergarten teacher Jackie Baumann said.

Pulaski’s school board voted to begin a hybrid model on Thursday, Dec. 10.

Bellin Health has worked with several school districts, including Howard-Suamico, on plans for returning kids to the classrooms. Mark Husen of Bellin Health’s Business and Growth Development, said, “Masking, social distancing and hand hygiene are really the three key principles.”

The hospital says community is the key to creating a safe environment for students, teachers and staff.

The Pulaski school superintendent said the district is following CDC guidelines for mitigation, and masks and social distancing will be required.

Howard-Suamico begins in-person classes on Monday. That district says it took months of planning to get there.

