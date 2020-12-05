Advertisement

Pulaski bringing kids back to school ahead of schedule

School hallway
School hallway
By Joshua Peguero
Published: Dec. 4, 2020 at 6:12 PM CST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PULASKI, Wis. (WBAY) - Two school districts in our area will start welcoming students to in-person learning next week. For one of those school districts, it’s a marked change after originally scheduling in-class learning to begin in January.

The Pulaski Community School Board heard from dozens of parents in support of bringing kids back to class, and that’s exactly what members voted in favor of doing.

Parents at Wednesday’s board meeting shared their concerns about and troubles with remote learning.

“This is not a knock on any of the teachers -- I commend all of the teachers for the amount of work that they’re putting in to help him and all the rest of the students -- but the fact that my first grader, who is 7 years old, is 66 assignments behind speaks volumes,” one parent said.

“Don’t be afraid to send our kids back because you don’t want to send your kids maybe,” parent Jamie Gilbert said. “Because this is rough, even on me.”

Teachers also spoke and said their concerns should be heard.

“It doesn’t mean we don’t want to be teaching kids. We love our kids. We want to be in the classroom. But we have to think about the health of ourselves. We have to think about the health of our families,” kindergarten teacher Jackie Baumann said.

Pulaski’s school board voted to begin a hybrid model on Thursday, Dec. 10.

Bellin Health has worked with several school districts, including Howard-Suamico, on plans for returning kids to the classrooms. Mark Husen of Bellin Health’s Business and Growth Development, said, “Masking, social distancing and hand hygiene are really the three key principles.”

The hospital says community is the key to creating a safe environment for students, teachers and staff.

The Pulaski school superintendent said the district is following CDC guidelines for mitigation, and masks and social distancing will be required.

Howard-Suamico begins in-person classes on Monday. That district says it took months of planning to get there.

Copyright 2020 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WISCONSIN state map with CORONAVIRUS lettering, on texture, finished graphic
Testing numbers rise; confirmed cases remain above average
President Trump made two appearances on Tuesday, but took no questions.
President Trump files second lawsuit in Wisconsin, Green Bay Mayor and City Clerk named as defendants
Deputies were called to the 11-year-old boy's home, where they found him with a self-inflicted...
California boy, 11, fatally shoots self during online class
Flames in the roof of a building in downtown Manitowoc. Dec. 4, 2020.
Woman, father lose home to fire in Manitowoc
Photo of a gavel.
Gov. Evers announces 33 new pardons

Latest News

Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine promotional image
ThedaCare makes plans to distribute COVID-19 vaccine
States faced a deadline on Friday, Dec. 4, 2020, to place orders for the coronavirus vaccine as...
States submit vaccine orders as coronavirus death toll grows
A new model projects 539,000 Americans will die from Covid-19 by April 1, 2021, and the...
COVID: New key model predicts 539,000 us deaths by April
WISCONSIN state map with CORONAVIRUS lettering, on texture, finished graphic
Coronavirus in Wisconsin: 400,000 cases and rising