Advertisement

Matthew Beyer to stand trial for children’s murders in late 2021

The court set aside 10 days for the jury trial
Matthew Beyer. Photo: Outagamie County Jail
Matthew Beyer. Photo: Outagamie County Jail(WBAY)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Dec. 4, 2020 at 7:38 PM CST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OUTAGAMIE COUNTY Wis. (WBAY) - A Manitowoc man accused of murdering his children in Kaukauna will have a jury trial -- but not for another year.

The Outagamie County court scheduled Matthew Beyer’s trial for late November and early December, 2021. The court set aside 10 days for the trial at the hearing on Friday.

The children were found dead in their mother’s home on February 17. Prosecutors say Beyer traveled from Manitowoc to Kaukauna to kill the children, who were 3 and 5 years old. The criminal complaint alleges he didn’t have a good relationship with the mother or her husband, and Beyer’s own wife didn’t want the children in her home or be left alone with them. Also according to the complaint, a friend of Beyer’s wife told police that Beyer didn’t believe he was the father of the children and was upset about having to pay child support when the mother wouldn’t let him see the children. Police say Beyer is their biological parent.

He’s also charged in an attempted escape from the Outagamie County Jail with another inmate in June.

Beyer pleaded not guilty to two counts of First-Degree Intentional Homicide, Taking Hostages, and Escape.

Copyright 2020 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WISCONSIN state map with CORONAVIRUS lettering, on texture, finished graphic
Testing numbers rise; confirmed cases remain above average
President Trump made two appearances on Tuesday, but took no questions.
President Trump files second lawsuit in Wisconsin, Green Bay Mayor and City Clerk named as defendants
Flames in the roof of a building in downtown Manitowoc. Dec. 4, 2020.
Woman, father lose home to fire in Manitowoc
WISCONSIN state map with CORONAVIRUS lettering, on texture, finished graphic
Coronavirus in Wisconsin: 400,000 cases and rising
Deputies were called to the 11-year-old boy's home, where they found him with a self-inflicted...
California boy, 11, fatally shoots self during online class

Latest News

Oneida Nation council member Jennifer Webster takes part in the state task force meeting on...
Murdered and Missing
Volunteers organize Christmas baskets to be distributed to military veterans
Volunteers assemble Christmas baskets for veterans
Volunteers organize Christmas baskets to be distributed to military veterans
Christmas baskets for veterans
Exterior of ThedaCare in Neenah
Thedacare plans for COVID-19 vaccine