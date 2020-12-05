Matthew Beyer to stand trial for children’s murders in late 2021

OUTAGAMIE COUNTY Wis. (WBAY) - A Manitowoc man accused of murdering his children in Kaukauna will have a jury trial -- but not for another year.

The Outagamie County court scheduled Matthew Beyer’s trial for late November and early December, 2021. The court set aside 10 days for the trial at the hearing on Friday.

The children were found dead in their mother’s home on February 17. Prosecutors say Beyer traveled from Manitowoc to Kaukauna to kill the children, who were 3 and 5 years old. The criminal complaint alleges he didn’t have a good relationship with the mother or her husband, and Beyer’s own wife didn’t want the children in her home or be left alone with them. Also according to the complaint, a friend of Beyer’s wife told police that Beyer didn’t believe he was the father of the children and was upset about having to pay child support when the mother wouldn’t let him see the children. Police say Beyer is their biological parent.

He’s also charged in an attempted escape from the Outagamie County Jail with another inmate in June.

Beyer pleaded not guilty to two counts of First-Degree Intentional Homicide, Taking Hostages, and Escape.

