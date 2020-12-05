Marquette stuns No. 4 Wisconsin on Lewis’ buzzer-beating tip

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Justin Lewis scored 18 points and converted a putback off a missed free throw at the buzzer as Marquette knocked off No. 4 Wisconsin 67-65 on Friday night.

Marquette’s D.J. Carton was just inside the 3-point arc when he drew a foul from Wisconsin’s D’Mitrik Trice with nine-tenths of a second left. Carton made the first free throw and his second attempt bounced off the rim.

Lewis got into the paint and tapped the ball with his right hand. The freshman’s shot hit the front of the rim and went off the backboard before falling through the basket as his teammates mobbed him.

Marquette (3-1) earned its first victory over a top-5 team since beating No. 1 Villanova 74-72 on Jan. 24, 2017. The Golden Eagles also snapped Wisconsin’s 11-game winning streak, which began late last season.

The lead changed hands six times in the final 70 seconds, and neither team led by more than six points.

Trice led Wisconsin (3-1) with 17 points, while Jonathan Davis scored 12 and Nate Reuvers added 11.

Lewis had eight rebounds to go along with his 18 points. Carton scored 12 points and Jamal Cain added 10.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.