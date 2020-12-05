Advertisement

Marquette stuns No. 4 Wisconsin on Lewis’ buzzer-beating tip

Golden Eagles win in final seconds on Friday night
Justin Lewis scored 18 points and converted a putback off a missed free throw at the buzzer as...
Justin Lewis scored 18 points and converted a putback off a missed free throw at the buzzer as Marquette knocked off No. 4 Wisconsin 67-65 on Friday night.(WBAY-TV)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 4, 2020 at 10:18 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Justin Lewis scored 18 points and converted a putback off a missed free throw at the buzzer as Marquette knocked off No. 4 Wisconsin 67-65 on Friday night.

Marquette’s D.J. Carton was just inside the 3-point arc when he drew a foul from Wisconsin’s D’Mitrik Trice with nine-tenths of a second left. Carton made the first free throw and his second attempt bounced off the rim.

Lewis got into the paint and tapped the ball with his right hand. The freshman’s shot hit the front of the rim and went off the backboard before falling through the basket as his teammates mobbed him.

Marquette (3-1) earned its first victory over a top-5 team since beating No. 1 Villanova 74-72 on Jan. 24, 2017. The Golden Eagles also snapped Wisconsin’s 11-game winning streak, which began late last season.

The lead changed hands six times in the final 70 seconds, and neither team led by more than six points.

Trice led Wisconsin (3-1) with 17 points, while Jonathan Davis scored 12 and Nate Reuvers added 11.

Lewis had eight rebounds to go along with his 18 points. Carton scored 12 points and Jamal Cain added 10.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WISCONSIN state map with CORONAVIRUS lettering, on texture, finished graphic
Testing numbers rise; confirmed cases remain above average
WISCONSIN state map with CORONAVIRUS lettering, on texture, finished graphic
Coronavirus in Wisconsin: 400,000 cases and rising
President Trump made two appearances on Tuesday, but took no questions.
President Trump files second lawsuit in Wisconsin, Green Bay Mayor and City Clerk named as defendants
Flames in the roof of a building in downtown Manitowoc. Dec. 4, 2020.
Woman, father lose home to fire in Manitowoc
Deputies were called to the 11-year-old boy's home, where they found him with a self-inflicted...
California boy, 11, fatally shoots self during online class

Latest News

Wisconsin wide receiver Chimere Dike (13) gets away from Michigan defensive back Vincent Gray...
No. 10 Indiana’s Tuttle awaits challenge at No. 18 Wisconsin
Green Bay Packers' Darnell Savage (26) celebrates his interception with teammates during the...
Next for Packers, struggling Philadelphia Eagles
Bucks’ investment in Holiday trade makes him feel wanted
soccer ball
Midwest Conference cancels winter sports; St. Norbert, Lawrence, Ripon impacted