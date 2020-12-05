Man arrested for OWI after driving into Fox River

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Brown County Sheriff’s Office says a man has been arrested on OWI Charges after allegedly driving his vehicle into the Fox River early Saturday morning in Green Bay.

Authorities say they were called to the James Street area between 3 and 4 a.m. for a vehicle that landed in the river.

The Sheriff’s Office tells Action 2 News that the driver, identified as a man, drove into the river.

When authorities arrived, he couldn’t recall if anyone was in the vehicle with him.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, dive teams searched the river but didn’t find anyone.

No other details were immediately available regarding the incident.

More details will be provided once they become available.

