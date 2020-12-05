Definitely De Pere hosts Holly Day Saturday afternoon

DE PERE, Wis. (WBAY) - Community members are invited to attend Definitely De Pere’s Holly Day event Saturday afternoon in the downtown area.

The event features a visit from Santa and Mrs. Claus, who will ride through the downtown area in a horse drawn carriage, and officials say there will also be carolers, and store front window displays.

The event will be held from 3 - 6 p.m.

CLICK HERE or HERE to learn more about the event, as well as other special events and activities being held during the day.

