Definitely De Pere hosts Holly Day Saturday afternoon

WBAY Archive photo of a De Pere Holly Day
WBAY Archive photo of a De Pere Holly Day(WBAY)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Dec. 5, 2020 at 12:28 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
DE PERE, Wis. (WBAY) - Community members are invited to attend Definitely De Pere’s Holly Day event Saturday afternoon in the downtown area.

The event features a visit from Santa and Mrs. Claus, who will ride through the downtown area in a horse drawn carriage, and officials say there will also be carolers, and store front window displays.

The event will be held from 3 - 6 p.m.

CLICK HERE or HERE to learn more about the event, as well as other special events and activities being held during the day.

