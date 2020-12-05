CLOUDS, SOME SUN, AND LIGHT WIND TODAY

Today will bring a mixture of clouds and sunshine with high temperatures in the middle to upper 30s. The wind will be pretty light, which is good for those wanting to needing to be outdoors because there won’t be much of a wind chill. Chilly conditions return tonight with a lows in the upper teens and middle 20s plus mostly cloudy skies.

Sunday will potentially be more cloudy with broken clouds and stray flurries. Very light wind is likely again tomorrow. High temperatures stay in the range of low to middle 30s with a few upper 30s.

During the coming work week, temperatures will become more mild with several days around or above 40 and there will be a mix of clouds and some sunshine. Late in the week there’s a small chance for showers, either snow or rain. Anything that does fall will be very light.

WIND FORECAST:

SATURDAY: N 1-10 MPH

SUNDAY: W 1-10 MPH

SATURDAY: A mix of clouds and sun. Not much wind. HIGH: 36

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy. Cold and calm. LOW: 24

SUNDAY: Broken clouds. A few passing flurries possible. HIGH: 37 LOW: 24

MONDAY: Partly sunny. HIGH: 37 LOW: 25

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy. HIGH: 40 LOW: 29

WEDNESDAY: Clouds and sun. Breezy at times. Flurries at night? HIGH: 43 LOW: 30

THURSDAY: Changeable skies. Maybe a sprinkle or flurry. HIGH: 42 LOW: 30

FRIDAY: Just a chance of a rain or snow shower. HIGH: 39

