Wisconsin Supreme Court turns down lawsuit asking to nullify the presidential election

MADISON, Wis. (AP) - The Wisconsin Supreme Court has turned down another lawsuit over the presidential election, declining to take original action ahead of lower courts. Like two other election lawsuits, the court rejected the motion on a 4-3 decision.

In the concurring opinion of four justices, Justice Brian Hagedorn sounds aghast at the request of the lawsuit from the Wisconsin Voters Alliance. “Some of these legal issues may, under other circumstances, be subject to further judicial consideration. But the real stunner here is the sought-after remedy,” Hagedorn wrote. “We are invited to invalidate the entire presidential election in Wisconsin by declaring it ‘null’ -- yes, the whole thing.”

“We should, we are told, enjoin the Wisconsin Elections Commission from certifying the election so that Wisconsin’s presidential electors can be chosen by the legislature instead, and then compel the Governor to certify those electors.

“At least no one can accuse the petitioners of timidity.”

Wisconsin went to Democrat Joe Biden by a narrow margin of 20,000-some votes over Republican President Donald Trump. The Legislature has a Republican majority. The Wisconsin Elections Commission certified the statewide results last week.

Wisconsin has 10 electors in the Electoral College.

In a dissenting opinion, Chief Justice Patience Roggensack notes this is the third case raising legal questions about the Wisconsin Election Commission’s conduct in the election. “I dissent and write separately because I have concluded that the court has not meet its institutional responsibilities by repeatedly refusing to address legal issues presented in all three cases.”

“It is critical that voting in Wisconsin elections not only be fair, but that the public also perceives voting as having been fairly conducted,” she said.

Hagedorn wrote in the majority opinion that nullifying an entire state’s election for president is unprecedented, and instead of providing evidence of serious errors and illegal votes the petitioners rely on statistical estimates using surveys and social media research from an unsworn expert’s report.

“Something far more fundamental than the winner of Wisconsin’s electoral votes is implicated in this case,” Hagedorn continued. “At stake, in some measure, is faith in our system of free and fair elections, a feature central to the enduring strength of our constitutional republic.... Once the door is opened to judicial invalidation of presidential election results, it will be awfully hard to close that door again. This is a dangerous path we are being asked to tread.”

Chief Justice Roggensack said the high court doesn’t always give petitioners everything they ask for. She pointed to the case of Bartlett v. Evers five months ago, where the court overturned three partial vetoes but upheld a fourth (see related story) and did not restrict a governor’s partial veto powers going forward.

“Justice Hagedorn has the cart before the horse in regard to our consideration of this petition for an original action,” she wrote. “We grant petitions to exercise our jurisdiction based on whether the legal issues presented are of state wide concern, not based on the remedies requested.”

The justices didn’t completely dismiss the legal issues raised by the lawsuit, which could be filed again with lower courts. The Trump campaign took that path when the state’s high court declined to take original action on a request to throw out thousands of absentee ballots in Dane and Milwaukee counties (see related story). That case will get a hearing in Milwaukee County Circuit Court on December 10.

Wisconsin Supreme Court ruling on Scribd

A full copy of the lawsuit can be found below.

