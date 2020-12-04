Advertisement

WEAK COLD FRONT MOVES THROUGH TODAY

Your First Alert Weather Forecast:
By Steve Beylon
Published: Dec. 4, 2020 at 6:22 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
As a weak, moisture starved cold front digs south into Wisconsin, you’ll see some clouds mixed with sunshine. Some flakes will fly through Door County and Menominee County, Michigan. Otherwise, it’s probably going to be dry today.

As the front slices through, the wind will veer to the north and become a bit brisk. As a result, most temperatures will level off in the upper 30s to near 40 degrees this afternoon. Slightly cooler air will settle into Wisconsin this weekend, but temperatures will continue to be above average for early December.

Look for partly sunny skies this weekend. There’s a SLIGHT chance of some flurries on Sunday as a disturbance passes to our south. For the most part, the weather looks very quiet through at least the middle of next week. There are signs that a stronger storm system MIGHT develop across the Great Lakes during the following weekend. However, this is far from certain at this point...

You can always keep our forecast handy with our free weather app. Look for the WBAY First Alert Weather App in the Apple app store and Google Play.

WIND FORECAST:

TODAY: NW/N 5-10 MPH

SATURDAY: N 1-10 MPH

TODAY: Flakes end in Door County. Partly cloudy. Cool and brisk. HIGH: 38

TONIGHT: Fair skies. Snappy cold. Some clouds NORTH. LOW: 24

SATURDAY: Increasing clouds. Cool again. HIGH: 37 LOW: 25

SUNDAY: Partly sunny. Stray flakes? HIGH: 36 LOW: 27

MONDAY: Broken clouds. Stray flakes? HIGH: 38 LOW: 26

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy. Cool again. HIGH: 39 LOW: 30

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny. Milder. HIGH: 43 LOW: 28

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy. Mild for December. HIGH: 43

