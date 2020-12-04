The Salvation Army needs more toy donations as Christmas assistance needs grow

FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WBAY) - Christmas is only three weeks away and campaigns like Toys for Tots are close to wrapping up. But, according to The Salvation Army, it still needs donations after seeing a large increase in families seeking assistance.

There are some presents under the Christmas tree at Open Road Harley-Davidson. The shop is just one of several places teaming up with The Salvation Army of Fond du Lac to make sure every kid in need has a few presents under the tree this year.

“It’s been a hard year for everyone so if we can make the season a little bit brighter for the kids and put a nice cap, a nice heartwarming end to the year we want to do that for as many people as possible,” says Brad Mintie with Open Road Harley-Davidson.

According to The Salvation Army, the need for Christmas assistance is up a lot.

Major Kim Welch from The Salvation Army of Fond du Lac, “Last year with The Salvation Army we helped like 800 kids and this year it doubled, the amount of kids, families that have asked for their kids to be helped. So, we have like 1600 kids that we’re trying to help this year for Christmas.”

And that’s just in Fond du Lac. The Salvation Army of the Fox Cities says the number of kids it’s helping this year through toys for tots has grown by a thousand, while the Green Bay Corps has seen its number increase by 900. And while the need has grown, so far, donations haven’t.

Maj. Welch says, “We have like 350 more tags that have to be covered of kids that aren’t taken yet, so that’s what we’re asking for help with that.”

The tags are part of the Fond du Lac Corps’ “Angel Tree” where people buy presents for specific kids. “Toys for Tots” donations, which are also down, will be used to fulfill the remaining tags.

Open Road Harley-Davidson is hoping its Santa event tomorrow from ten until two will help fill the void as well. Brad Mintie adds, “If you’ve got toys out there, feel free to bring them in so we can take them over to The Salvation Army. We’ve got the hang tags here and looking through these, some of the needs out there, they’re basic needs.”

And with distribution of these presents and toys for tots coming up, the salvation army is hoping people will step and help those in need because as Maj. Welch says, “There’s nothing more wonderful than waking up and seeing a kid open his presents on Christmas morning.”

