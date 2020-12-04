WBAY Snow & Ski Report
Ski Hills
Conditions reported by resorts’ websites and social media accounts or Wisconsin Department of Tourism. Updated every Thursday and more often as conditions warrant.
|Ski Resort
|Base
|Runs
|Lifts
|Info
|Phone
|Big Powderhorn
|Opening in December, no date announced
|(800) 272-7000
|Blackjack Mountain
|Opening Friday, Dec. 4
|(800) 346-3426
|Granite Peak
|18-40″
|20
|Reopens Friday, Dec. 4
|(715) 845-2846
|Indianhead Mountain
|(800) 346-3426
|Keyes Peak
|(715) 528-3207
|Marquette Mountain
|(800) 944-7669
|Mont Ripley
|“Be ready to hit the slopes December 19″
|(906) 487-2340
|Mt. Bohemia
|(888) 937-2411
|Nordic Mountain
|Opening Thursday, Dec. 3 at 4:30 PM
|(800) 253-7266
|Paul Bunyan Ski Hill
|It’s coming back this winter
|(715) 850-1129
|Pine Mountain
|(877) 553-7463
|Porcupine Mountain
|Target date Friday, Dec. 18
|(906) 885-5275
|Ski Brule
|(800) DO-BRULE
|Whitecap Mountains
|Anticipates opening in early December
|(800) 933-7669
|Winter Park Ski Hill
|Closed
|(920) 388-7199
Snowmobile and Cross-Country Ski conditions
Conditions can change, so contact your local snowmobile or ski club for updates and more detailed information.
|County
|Snowmobile Trails
|Cross-country Ski Trails
|Phone
|Brown
|Closed
|Closed
|(920) 448-4466
|Calumet
|Closed
|Closed
|Dodge
|Closed
|Closed
|(920) 386-3705
|Door
|Closed
|Closed
|Florence
|Closed
|Closed
|(715) 528-3207
|Fond du Lac
|Closed
|No reports
|Forest
|Closed
|Closed
|Green Lake
|Closed
|Closed
|(920) 294-3220
|Iron (Mich.)
|Closed
|Closed
|(906) 265-7152
|Kewaunee
|Closed
|Closed
|(920) 388-7199
|Langlade
|Closed
|Closed
|Manitowoc
|Closed
|No reports
|(920) 758-7669
|Marathon
|Closed
|Closed
|(888) 575-7669
|Marinette
|Closed
|No reports
|Oconto
|Closed
|Closed
|Text TOURISM to 36000
|Outagamie
|Closed
|Closed
|Shawano
|Closed
|Closed
|Sheboygan
|Closed
|Closed
|Waupaca
|Closed
|Closed
|Waushara
|Closed
|Closed
|Winnebago
|Closed
|Closed
|(920) 232-1960, option 4
Ski resort and county trail links
Big Powderhorn: http://www.bigpowderhorn.net/
Blackjack Mountain: http://www.bigsnow.com/
Granite Peak: http://www.skigranitepeak.com/
Indianhead Mountain: http://www.bigsnow.com/
Keyes Peak: https://www.florencecountywi.com/departments/page_18ec7c8fa753/?department=b911d343d487&subdepartment=f28c7bf9208f
Marquette Mountain: https://marquettemountain.com/
Mont Ripley: https://www.mtu.edu/mont-ripley/
Mt. Bohemia: https://www.mtbohemia.com/
Nordic Mountain: https://www.nordicmountain.com/
Paul Bunyan Ski Hill: https://www.facebook.com/Paul-Bunyan-Ski-Hill-179556852783840
Pine Mountain: https://www.pinemountainresort.com/
Porcupine Mountain: https://porkies.ski/
Ski Brule: https://skibrule.com/
Whitecap Mountains: https://whitecapresort.com/
Brown County Parks Dept.: https://www.browncountywi.gov/community/parks-department/general-information/
Travel Calumet County trails: https://www.travelcalumet.com/193/Trails
Door County snowmobile trails: https://www.co.door.wi.gov/633/Snowmobile-Trails
Fond du Lac County Snowmobile Association: http://www.fdlsnowmobileassn.com/index.php
Forest County Forestry & Recreation Dept.: https://forestcountywi.com/
Green Lake County Association of Snowmobile Clubs: http://greenlakecountysnowmobiletrails.com/
Kewaunee County parks and trails: https://www.visitkewauneecounty.com/explore/parks-and-trails/
Langlade County trail reports: https://www.langladecounty.org/resources/trail_reports/
Marathon County snowmobiling: https://www.co.marathon.wi.us//Departments/ParksRecreationForestry/Recreation/Snowmobiling.aspx
Marinette County trail activity reports: https://www.therealnorth.com/where-to-play/trail-and-activity-reports/
Oconto County Lakewood Cross-Country Ski Club: https://lakewoodxcskiclub.com/
Outagamie County trails: https://www.outagamie.org/government/departments-n-z/parks/trails
Shawano County snowmobile trails: https://www.co.shawano.wi.us/departments/page_2f355b9f9f2a/?department=89a34fbc5e37&subdepartment=0fb44f3ead07
Snowmobile trails of Sheboygan County: http://www.nkmsnow.com/
Waupaca County snowmobile trail information: https://www.waupacacounty-wi.gov/departments/parks_and_recreation/snow_info.php
Waushara County Parks: https://www.co.waushara.wi.us/pview.aspx?id=12724&catID=636
Winnebago County Parks Dept. snowmobile information: https://www.co.winnebago.wi.us/parks/snowmobile-information
Conditions can change, so contact your local snowmobile or ski club for updates and more detailed information. We have links to many counties’ trail or snowmobile club websites.