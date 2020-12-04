Advertisement

WBAY Snow & Ski Report

The Granite Peak ski area in Wausau has opened for the 2020 season.
The Granite Peak ski area in Wausau has opened for the 2020 season.(wsaw)
Published: Dec. 2, 2020 at 10:18 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Ski Hills

Conditions reported by resorts’ websites and social media accounts or Wisconsin Department of Tourism. Updated every Thursday and more often as conditions warrant.

Ski ResortBaseRunsLiftsInfoPhone
Big PowderhornOpening in December, no date announced(800) 272-7000
Blackjack MountainOpening Friday, Dec. 4(800) 346-3426
Granite Peak18-40″20Reopens Friday, Dec. 4(715) 845-2846
Indianhead Mountain(800) 346-3426
Keyes Peak(715) 528-3207
Marquette Mountain(800) 944-7669
Mont Ripley“Be ready to hit the slopes December 19″(906) 487-2340
Mt. Bohemia(888) 937-2411
Nordic MountainOpening Thursday, Dec. 3 at 4:30 PM(800) 253-7266
Paul Bunyan Ski HillIt’s coming back this winter(715) 850-1129
Pine Mountain(877) 553-7463
Porcupine MountainTarget date Friday, Dec. 18(906) 885-5275
Ski Brule(800) DO-BRULE
Whitecap MountainsAnticipates opening in early December(800) 933-7669
Winter Park Ski HillClosed(920) 388-7199

Snowmobile and Cross-Country Ski conditions

Conditions can change, so contact your local snowmobile or ski club for updates and more detailed information.

CountySnowmobile TrailsCross-country Ski TrailsPhone
BrownClosedClosed(920) 448-4466
CalumetClosedClosed
DodgeClosedClosed(920) 386-3705
DoorClosedClosed
FlorenceClosedClosed(715) 528-3207
Fond du LacClosedNo reports
ForestClosedClosed
Green LakeClosedClosed(920) 294-3220
Iron (Mich.)ClosedClosed(906) 265-7152
KewauneeClosedClosed(920) 388-7199
LangladeClosedClosed
ManitowocClosedNo reports(920) 758-7669
MarathonClosedClosed(888) 575-7669
MarinetteClosedNo reports
OcontoClosedClosedText TOURISM to 36000
OutagamieClosedClosed
ShawanoClosedClosed
SheboyganClosedClosed
WaupacaClosedClosed
WausharaClosedClosed
WinnebagoClosedClosed(920) 232-1960, option 4

Ski resort and county trail links

Big Powderhorn: http://www.bigpowderhorn.net/

Blackjack Mountain: http://www.bigsnow.com/

Granite Peak: http://www.skigranitepeak.com/

Indianhead Mountain: http://www.bigsnow.com/

Keyes Peak: https://www.florencecountywi.com/departments/page_18ec7c8fa753/?department=b911d343d487&subdepartment=f28c7bf9208f

Marquette Mountain: https://marquettemountain.com/

Mont Ripley: https://www.mtu.edu/mont-ripley/

Mt. Bohemia: https://www.mtbohemia.com/

Nordic Mountain: https://www.nordicmountain.com/

Paul Bunyan Ski Hill: https://www.facebook.com/Paul-Bunyan-Ski-Hill-179556852783840

Pine Mountain: https://www.pinemountainresort.com/

Porcupine Mountain: https://porkies.ski/

Ski Brule: https://skibrule.com/

Whitecap Mountains: https://whitecapresort.com/

Brown County Parks Dept.: https://www.browncountywi.gov/community/parks-department/general-information/

Travel Calumet County trails: https://www.travelcalumet.com/193/Trails

Door County snowmobile trails: https://www.co.door.wi.gov/633/Snowmobile-Trails

Fond du Lac County Snowmobile Association: http://www.fdlsnowmobileassn.com/index.php

Forest County Forestry & Recreation Dept.: https://forestcountywi.com/

Green Lake County Association of Snowmobile Clubs: http://greenlakecountysnowmobiletrails.com/

Kewaunee County parks and trails: https://www.visitkewauneecounty.com/explore/parks-and-trails/

Langlade County trail reports: https://www.langladecounty.org/resources/trail_reports/

Marathon County snowmobiling: https://www.co.marathon.wi.us//Departments/ParksRecreationForestry/Recreation/Snowmobiling.aspx

Marinette County trail activity reports: https://www.therealnorth.com/where-to-play/trail-and-activity-reports/

Oconto County Lakewood Cross-Country Ski Club: https://lakewoodxcskiclub.com/

Outagamie County trails: https://www.outagamie.org/government/departments-n-z/parks/trails

Shawano County snowmobile trails: https://www.co.shawano.wi.us/departments/page_2f355b9f9f2a/?department=89a34fbc5e37&subdepartment=0fb44f3ead07

Snowmobile trails of Sheboygan County: http://www.nkmsnow.com/

Waupaca County snowmobile trail information: https://www.waupacacounty-wi.gov/departments/parks_and_recreation/snow_info.php

Waushara County Parks: https://www.co.waushara.wi.us/pview.aspx?id=12724&catID=636

Winnebago County Parks Dept. snowmobile information: https://www.co.winnebago.wi.us/parks/snowmobile-information

Conditions can change, so contact your local snowmobile or ski club for updates and more detailed information. We have links to many counties’ trail or snowmobile club websites.

Most Read

WISCONSIN state map with CORONAVIRUS lettering, on texture, finished graphic
Wisconsin reports record 107 COVID-19 deaths
Bryan Starr, 35, turned himself in to the Russell County Sheriff’s Office after the incident....
Sheriff: Mom’s boyfriend put 5-year-old out of car for ‘being unruly’ before he was hit, killed by another vehicle
Marinette Republican John Nygren resigning from State Assembly
Retired corrections officer Joe Verdegan wrote "The Reformatory -- Tales from Green Bay's...
Retired corrections officer authors book about life inside the prison walls at Green Bay Correctional Institution
President Donald Trump says he will leave the White House if the Electoral College elects Joe...
President Trump challenges election results in Wisconsin Supreme Court

Latest News

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Dry start to December
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Dry start to December
First Alert Weather meteorologists
MILDER DECEMBER WEATHER THIS AFTERNOON
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Mild start to December
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Mild start to December
First Alert Weather meteorologists
MILD AND QUIET WEATHER THIS WEEK