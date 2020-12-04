WBAY Snow & Ski Report

Ski Hills

Conditions reported by resorts’ websites and social media accounts or Wisconsin Department of Tourism. Updated every Thursday and more often as conditions warrant.

Ski Resort Base Runs Lifts Info Phone Big Powderhorn Opening in December, no date announced (800) 272-7000 Blackjack Mountain Opening Friday, Dec. 4 (800) 346-3426 Granite Peak 18-40″ 20 Reopens Friday, Dec. 4 (715) 845-2846 Indianhead Mountain (800) 346-3426 Keyes Peak (715) 528-3207 Marquette Mountain (800) 944-7669 Mont Ripley “Be ready to hit the slopes December 19″ (906) 487-2340 Mt. Bohemia (888) 937-2411 Nordic Mountain Opening Thursday, Dec. 3 at 4:30 PM (800) 253-7266 Paul Bunyan Ski Hill It’s coming back this winter (715) 850-1129 Pine Mountain (877) 553-7463 Porcupine Mountain Target date Friday, Dec. 18 (906) 885-5275 Ski Brule (800) DO-BRULE Whitecap Mountains Anticipates opening in early December (800) 933-7669 Winter Park Ski Hill Closed (920) 388-7199

Snowmobile and Cross-Country Ski conditions

Conditions can change, so contact your local snowmobile or ski club for updates and more detailed information.

County Snowmobile Trails Cross-country Ski Trails Phone Brown Closed Closed (920) 448-4466 Calumet Closed Closed Dodge Closed Closed (920) 386-3705 Door Closed Closed Florence Closed Closed (715) 528-3207 Fond du Lac Closed No reports Forest Closed Closed Green Lake Closed Closed (920) 294-3220 Iron (Mich.) Closed Closed (906) 265-7152 Kewaunee Closed Closed (920) 388-7199 Langlade Closed Closed Manitowoc Closed No reports (920) 758-7669 Marathon Closed Closed (888) 575-7669 Marinette Closed No reports Oconto Closed Closed Text TOURISM to 36000 Outagamie Closed Closed Shawano Closed Closed Sheboygan Closed Closed Waupaca Closed Closed Waushara Closed Closed Winnebago Closed Closed (920) 232-1960, option 4

Ski resort and county trail links

