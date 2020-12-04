QUIET WEATHER INTO THE WEEKEND

Partly cloudy skies and a light north wind will allow for a colder night tonight - Lows will drop into the teens north and low 20s south.

Saturday will look much like Friday, with a mix of sun and clouds. High temperatures will be in the mid to upper 30s. There will not be much wind, so chills really don’t come into play. Sunday will bring more in the way of clouds and a few flurries may float by from time-to-time. Highs again will be in the 30s.

Much of next week still looks mostly dry with above average temperatures - Including some more 40s by midweek! There is a SMALL CHANCE of some sprinkles or flurries Thursday or Friday... MAYBE it ends up as a rain or snow shower, but if anything happens at all it will be light and nonconsequential.

WIND FORECAST:

SATURDAY: N 1-10 MPH

SUNDAY: W 1-10 MPH

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy. A bit colder. LOW: 21

SATURDAY: A mix of clouds and sun. Not much wind. HIGH: 36 LOW: 22

SUNDAY: Broken clouds. A few passing flurries possible. HIGH: 37 LOW: 24

MONDAY: Partly sunny. HIGH: 38 LOW: 26

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy. HIGH: 40 LOW: 28

WEDNESDAY: Clouds and sun. Breezy at times. Flurries at night? HIGH: 44 LOW: 30

THURSDAY: Changeable skies. Maybe a sprinkle or flurry. HIGH: 42 LOW: 29

FRIDAY: Just a chance of a rain or snow shower. HIGH: 39

