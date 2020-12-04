Advertisement

Police, sponsors make changes to keep ‘Shop with a Cop’ tradition going despite pandemic

A De Pere Police officer helps a child pick out Christmas gifts as part of the annual Shop with...
A De Pere Police officer helps a child pick out Christmas gifts as part of the annual Shop with a Cop Program.(WBAY)
By Sarah Thomsen
Published: Dec. 4, 2020 at 3:42 PM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BROWN COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - In case you’re counting, there are just three weekends left to cram in Christmas shopping, and Saturday morning, Walmarts in Brown County may be extra busy.

They will be full of kids and cops taking part in this year’s Shop with a Cop event in Brown County.

The coronavirus has forced officers to make a lot of changes, but they’re excited they figured out how to continue the tradition.

“If there’s any year that it needs to be done, it’s this year,” says De Pere Police Community Resource Officer Jedd Bradley.

Every year, for as long as he can remember, Bradley and his family volunteer to help local kids do a little Christmas shopping for their own families.

The tradition dates back more than two decades and counting in Brown County.

When COVID-19 struck in spring, Christmas wasn’t on too many people’s minds, but it was for Shop with a Cop organizers.

“That was the first thing we had a meeting on, and we were like... can we do this? Fortunately we can, and it’s really taken a group effort this year,” says Bradley.

The annual event won’t exactly look like years past.

This year, there are no McDonald’s breakfasts with officers and no bus rides together to go shopping.

Kids will meet officers at the store, and everyone will have temperature checks, wear masks and social distance, but it’s all things we’re used to now and the only way to safely still keep the important event on the calendar.

“That’s the biggest part is that officer and child make that connection,” says Bradley. “Everybody’s going to take precautions and take the protocol necessary, but you’re still going to have that officer and child interacting while they shop for the house.”

There are fewer kids taking part this year to help keep the crowd smaller, but families of those kids who are shopping say it is a blessing for their family to have the help as well as a positive experience for their child.

“One of the parents mentioned to me... my son’s heard about this for years and he was finally selected. It brings that holiday spirit in again,” adds Bradley.

He says the event couldn’t happen without the help of countless sponsors and donations from the community.

If you want to make a donation to Brown County’s Shop with a Cop Program, Bradley says donations can be dropped off at any law enforcement agency in the county.

Copyright 2020 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WISCONSIN state map with CORONAVIRUS lettering, on texture, finished graphic
Testing numbers rise; confirmed cases remain above average
President Trump made two appearances on Tuesday, but took no questions.
President Trump files second lawsuit in Wisconsin, Green Bay Mayor and City Clerk named as defendants
Deputies were called to the 11-year-old boy's home, where they found him with a self-inflicted...
California boy, 11, fatally shoots self during online class
Flames in the roof of a building in downtown Manitowoc. Dec. 4, 2020.
Woman, father lose home to fire in Manitowoc
Photo of a gavel.
Gov. Evers announces 33 new pardons

Latest News

WISCONSIN state map with CORONAVIRUS lettering, on texture, finished graphic
Coronavirus in Wisconsin: 400,000 cases and rising
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Cooler this weekend
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Cooler this weekend
Deer-mating season can make it more dangerous to drive.
DNR: Juveniles shoot more than 40 deer, 1 horse
Federal removal of the gray wolf from the endangered species list means Wisconsin wildlife...
Wisconsin DNR schedules wolf season for November 2021