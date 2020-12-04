Police, sponsors make changes to keep ‘Shop with a Cop’ tradition going despite pandemic

BROWN COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - In case you’re counting, there are just three weekends left to cram in Christmas shopping, and Saturday morning, Walmarts in Brown County may be extra busy.

They will be full of kids and cops taking part in this year’s Shop with a Cop event in Brown County.

The coronavirus has forced officers to make a lot of changes, but they’re excited they figured out how to continue the tradition.

“If there’s any year that it needs to be done, it’s this year,” says De Pere Police Community Resource Officer Jedd Bradley.

Every year, for as long as he can remember, Bradley and his family volunteer to help local kids do a little Christmas shopping for their own families.

The tradition dates back more than two decades and counting in Brown County.

When COVID-19 struck in spring, Christmas wasn’t on too many people’s minds, but it was for Shop with a Cop organizers.

“That was the first thing we had a meeting on, and we were like... can we do this? Fortunately we can, and it’s really taken a group effort this year,” says Bradley.

The annual event won’t exactly look like years past.

This year, there are no McDonald’s breakfasts with officers and no bus rides together to go shopping.

Kids will meet officers at the store, and everyone will have temperature checks, wear masks and social distance, but it’s all things we’re used to now and the only way to safely still keep the important event on the calendar.

“That’s the biggest part is that officer and child make that connection,” says Bradley. “Everybody’s going to take precautions and take the protocol necessary, but you’re still going to have that officer and child interacting while they shop for the house.”

There are fewer kids taking part this year to help keep the crowd smaller, but families of those kids who are shopping say it is a blessing for their family to have the help as well as a positive experience for their child.

“One of the parents mentioned to me... my son’s heard about this for years and he was finally selected. It brings that holiday spirit in again,” adds Bradley.

He says the event couldn’t happen without the help of countless sponsors and donations from the community.

If you want to make a donation to Brown County’s Shop with a Cop Program, Bradley says donations can be dropped off at any law enforcement agency in the county.

