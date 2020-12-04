Advertisement

Plans for Mulva Cultural Center move forward

Downtown De Pere Christmas wreath on lamp post
By Kati Anderson
Published: Dec. 3, 2020 at 10:33 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
DE PERE, Wis. (WBAY) - The De Pere city council approved the development agreement this week for the Mulva Cultural Center.

The $70 million project will include a 10,000 square foot museum for national exhibits, a 200 seat auditorium, classroom space along with a café and gift shop.

Developers are requiring the city relocate utilities such as light poles and sidewalks, and are requesting right-of-way improvements to match the aesthetics of the development on the site, situated along Broadway and Wisconsin Avenue on the city’s east side.

The city estimates the costs of these requests to be between $500-600,000.

“The additional funding request will have no impact to current tax payers, it’s either through undesignated reserves or stadium tax dollars which have already been paid. So, no future impact to tax payers as a result of this,” said Daniel Lindstrom, development services director for De Pere.

Some of those funds were previously committed to a splash pad and bandshell.

Construction on the Mulva Cultural Center is expected to start next year.

