Oshkosh firefighters change a toy collection tradition

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WBAY) - While they’re not going door-to-door this year because of the pandemic, Oshkosh firefighters are still collecting toys and cash donations to help out families in need. Their holiday collection effort kicked off Thursday night, with Santa leading the effort.

Oshkosh firefighters set up in a parking lot just outside Station 15, and cars and trucks lined up to donate gifts.

“This year we’re not able to do our traditional walk through the city. We’re going to do a contact-less event where we have people drive through the parking lot near Station 15 and drop off the food and toys through their vehicle by opening the door,” firefighter Brian Blaha explained.

The change was made this year to keep people safe amid the virus outbreak.

In the past, the city’s antique fire truck would roll through neighborhoods on parade as people watching would bring their gifts right up, often to Santa who was riding along.

“It’s really neat, you know, when they are able to go out with the fire truck,” Kathy Saari of Oshkosh recalled, “and the kids come out and it’s kind of exciting in the neighborhood, but this is a great way to do it, too.”

Each gift that’s dropped off will go to the Salvation Army and stay right here in the community. This year, because of the pandemic, there’s a much greater need to help out.

“We have about a 30 percent increase in the need family-wise. Last year we supported about 450 families, and this year the Salvation Army is looking at about 700 families that are in need, including about 2,000 children in addition to that.”

“Very glad it’s still taking place,” Saari said of the toy collection. “We all have to care for each other.”

Two other drive-through collections will take place next week on Monday and Thursday from 5:30 to 7:30 P.M.

