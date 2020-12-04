Advertisement

Mishicot teen arrested in connection to shooting

Police lights file graphic.(Gray News)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Dec. 4, 2020 at 9:43 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MANITOWOC COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - A 14-year-old boy has been arrested in connection to a shooting in Mishicot.

The boy’s name was not released. He’s being held at the Sheboygan County Juvenile Detention Center.

The shooting happened Nov. 23. At about 4:26 a.m., Manitowoc County deputies were called to the area of Ridge Road and West Church Street in the township of Mishicot for a report of “a suspicious unoccupied vehicle.” Deputies discovered evidence that shots were fired into the vehicle.

Deputies were later informed that a 22-year-old Sheboygan man had arrived at a hospital with a gunshot wound.

Investigators learned the victim had been shot in Mishicot.

“Upon further investigation, it was determined a juvenile from the village of Mishicot was involved,” reads a statement from the Sheriff’s Office.

The 14-year-old boy was arrested on Dec. 2.

The juvenile suspect is facing possible weapons violations.

The Sheriff’s Office says this is an “isolated incident” and the public is not in danger.

If you have information, call Crime Stoppers at 920-683-4466.

