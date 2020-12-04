Man charged in reptile theft murder case released on $1 million bond

WAUPACA COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - A Waupaca County man charged in a murder allegedly motivated by the theft of reptiles has posted bond, according to online court records.

On Dec. 3, William C. Zelenski’s $1 million cash bond was signed. He’s due in Waupaca County Court on Dec. 16 for a preliminary hearing.

Zelenski is charged with 1st Degree Intentional Homicide in the Oct. 19 killing of Ryelee Manente. Zelenski had reported the theft of reptiles, guns and alcohol from his town of Dayton property.

Zelenski said those reptiles included a lizard valued at $17,000 and a crocodile valued at $2,000. Some of these reptiles were known to be poisonous. A boa constrictor and pythons were also missing.

Zelenski said he had received a tip that the 18-year-old Manente and 17-year-old Ashton Tody were responsible for the thefts.

That evening, at about 10:25 p.m. officers responded to a fatal shooting in Waupaca. Zelenski called 911 and told the dispatcher he had confronted Manente. Zelenski claimed the victim had attacked him and he shot him.

Tiffany Powell, mother of Manente, told police that Zelenski had received information that her son was involved with stealing Zelenski’s reptiles. Zelenski set out to confront the victim. Powell said they spotted her son walking on the sidewalk and stopped to confront him.

Tiffany Powell stated that her son “took off his shirt and said he wanted to fight Zelenski.” That’s when Zelenski grabbed a gun from his vehicle and shot him, according to the complaint.

Officers obtained doorbell video camera that captured the shooting. It shows Zelenski and Powell in a vehicle at the intersection of Van and Shearer Streets. There’s an altercation with the victim.

“At one point during the altercation, Zelenski was seen holding a long gun and then handing the long gun to Tiffany Powell. Zelenski was heard on the video telling Tiffany Powell to hold the gun on her son. The video then shows Tiffany Powell holding the gun and pointing it at VICTIM [Manente]. The long gun was a double barreled 12 gauge shotgun with two slugs in the chamber. At one point, Powell gave the gun back to Zelenski and VICTIM [Manente] was heard yelling at Zelenski to put the gun down and fight like a man. Zelenski and VICTIM [Manente] were seen circling each other in a fighting stance with Zelenski holding the long gun and the VICTIM [Manente] unarmed,” reads the criminal complaint.

Tiffany Powell is charged with 1st Degree Intentional Homicide-Party to a Crime; 1st-Degree Recklessly Endangering Safety; and Possession of a Firearm-Convicted Felon.

Her preliminary hearing is scheduled for Dec. 10.

Separately, Ashton R. Tody has been charged with Burglary, Theft, Criminal Damage to Property and Criminal Trespass related to the theft of the reptiles. He’s due back in court Dec. 15.

