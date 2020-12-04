Advertisement

DNR: Juveniles shoot more than 40 deer, 1 horse

By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 4, 2020 at 1:04 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MARSHFIELD, Wis. (AP) - Two groups of juveniles from Clark County are responsible for fatally shooting more than 40 deer and a horse which the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources said were “thrill kills.”

DNR law enforcement supervisor Lt. Robin Barnhardt said early in November people started reporting large numbers of deer being shot and left behind. The DNR and Clark County Sheriff’s Office determined two separate groups of juveniles were suspected in the killings, the Marshfield News Herald reported.

Barnhardt says the juveniles spotlighted the deer in fields at night, shot them and left the carcasses.

Wardens are still working on determining if the two groups are connected in some way or if it was just coincidence that they both were doing the shootings at the same time.

Once all the information and evidence is compiled, Barnhardt said they’ll meet with the Clark County district attorney and a decision will be made on how to charge the juveniles.

