Crews fight fire in downtown Manitowoc
Published: Dec. 4, 2020 at 5:10 AM CST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
MANITOWOC, Wis. (WBAY) - Crews are at the scene of a fire in downtown Manitowoc.
The scene is located in the 700 block of Franklin St. Video from the scene shows crews blasting the building with water from a ladder vehicle.
The Manitowoc Fire Department says the fire started at about 3:30 a.m.
No other information was released to Action 2 News.
We have a crew at the scene and we will have updates on Action 2 News This Morning.
Copyright 2020 WBAY. All rights reserved.