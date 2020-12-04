Crews fight fire in downtown Manitowoc

MANITOWOC, Wis. (WBAY) - Crews are at the scene of a fire in downtown Manitowoc.

The scene is located in the 700 block of Franklin St. Video from the scene shows crews blasting the building with water from a ladder vehicle.

Crews fight a fire in the 700 block of Franklin St. in Manitowoc. Dec. 4, 2020. (Terry and Heidi Dabb)

The Manitowoc Fire Department says the fire started at about 3:30 a.m.

No other information was released to Action 2 News.

We have a crew at the scene and we will have updates on Action 2 News This Morning.

FIRST ALERT TRAFFIC: officials are dealing with a fire in downtown Manitowoc in the area of South 8th and Franklin Streets. Please avoid the area. #FirstAlert pic.twitter.com/bztwGeJ1on — Kathryn Bracho (@KBrachoWBAY) December 4, 2020

