Crews fight fire in downtown Manitowoc

By WBAY news staff
Published: Dec. 4, 2020 at 5:10 AM CST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
MANITOWOC, Wis. (WBAY) - Crews are at the scene of a fire in downtown Manitowoc.

The scene is located in the 700 block of Franklin St. Video from the scene shows crews blasting the building with water from a ladder vehicle.

Crews fight a fire in the 700 block of Franklin St. in Manitowoc. Dec. 4, 2020.
Crews fight a fire in the 700 block of Franklin St. in Manitowoc. Dec. 4, 2020.(Terry and Heidi Dabb)

The Manitowoc Fire Department says the fire started at about 3:30 a.m.

No other information was released to Action 2 News.

We have a crew at the scene and we will have updates on Action 2 News This Morning.

