CLOUDS AND SUN BUT A BIT BRISK TODAY

For the rest of the afternoon there will be more clouds across the northern half of the area, than the southern half. In other words, from Green Bay southward, look for more sunshine. Then, skies will be mostly clear overnight.

Saturday will be partly to mostly sunny, with cooler temperatures and a light wind. As a weak disturbance pushes over the region on Sunday, skies will be partly sunny and there may be a few spotty flurries. Otherwise, the weather for the Packers-Eagles game looks pretty good: above average temperatures and less windy conditions than earlier home games this season.

Next week stays mostly the same with times of clouds and times of sun. Temperatures will rise up to the low 40s by the end of the week, about ten degrees above average. We’re keeping our eyes on next weekend, there may be a strong storm system, but there’s also the chance it may miss us entirely. It’s still so far out, so keep checking back for updates as that times period draws near.

WIND FORECAST:

TODAY: NW/N 5-10 MPH

SATURDAY: N 1-10 MPH

TODAY: Mostly sunny. More clouds north. Cool and brisk. HIGH: 38

TONIGHT: Fair skies. Snappy cold. Some clouds NORTH. LOW: 21

SATURDAY: Increasing clouds. Cool again. HIGH: 36 LOW: 24

SUNDAY: Partly sunny. Stray flakes? HIGH: 37 LOW: 26

MONDAY: Broken clouds. Stray flakes? HIGH: 38 LOW: 26

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy. Cool again. HIGH: 39 LOW: 29

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny. Milder. HIGH: 43 LOW: 28

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy. Mild for December. HIGH: 42

