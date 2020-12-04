Appleton area students to start partial in-person learning schedules in January

APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) - Appleton students in virtual learning may get a chance to head back to class after the New Year.

The Appleton Area School District (AASD) released new learning plans this week for the upcoming semester which will bring all students back in person, at least part of the time, on Jan 19.

Superintendent Judy Baseman says they’ve already brought in some students with extra need in small support groups at the elementary, middle, and high school level.

“As we’ve continued to do that we’ve really seen success with our mitigation strategies and our ability to reinforce that masking the six foot distancing all of the things that we really know make a difference,” said Baseman.

That helped the district in its decision to bring students back next semester.

“In addition to the needs of our students, which had become more and more apparent, we just really felt that the second semester timeframe would give us that sort of way of continuing to build our mitigation strategies and our confidence in those mitigation strategies,” said Baseman. “That would be a natural point in time at which we would start to bring even more students back into our building. It’s a natural break in terms of coursework at the high school, certainly.”

Under the plan, all early childhood students will start back with an in-person schedule. Meanwhile grades 7th through 12th will follow a hybrid model where two days of the week are spent fully in class and three days are virtual lessons.

But K through 6th grade students will spend four days a week coming into school for two and a half hours, spending the rest of their school day virtually. Wednesdays will continue to be all virtual.

“We know that with our youngest learners that continuity over time, that contact each day to keep the continuity of learning, especially for our youngest children is really important,” said Baseman.

Students will be divided between an “AM” and “PM” schedule to keep classrooms smaller.

The shorter hours also avoids the need to have students eat at school, allowing them to be masked at all times. Though meals to-go will be offered to interested families.

It also focuses paraprofessional support on instruction rather than recess and lunch supervision

Some elementary parents are frustrated, wanting schools to open in-person full time.

“Our neighboring districts have had their schools open this entire time and everybody’s been fine. If this was epically failing, schools would not be allowed to operate,” said Andrea Klitzke, parent of an elementary student. “It’s taking a mental toll on kids and they’re falling behind academically so I don’t know what it’s going to take for the school district to wake up and start working for kids but that’s really what we need.”

Other parents are trying to see the positives.

“I think the half-way models a good step in the right direction to get that face-to-face instruction for the kids,” said Jill, another parent of elementary students. “I was hoping that they would do the hybrid full days, two days a week. But I do understand, and especially at the younger level. For those important subjects like reading and math that are very difficult to do in the short 15 minute meeting. You know, kids don’t get their questions answered. So, I do understand that it could really, it really could work out for some of the younger kids.”

A major concern many elementary parents share is the logistics of the half-day schedule, both with transportation and consistency.

“The two timeframes that are offered are in the middle of people’s work schedules,” said Klitzke. “So for people to make that work is going to be next to impossible.”

“For my five-year-old to go to school in the morning and then come home after two and a half hours, eat lunch and then say ‘Well you’re not done with your school day yet,’” said Jill. “I think it would be hard to transition from that aspect.”

The district plans to work with Lamers bus service to accommodate transportation as needed, as well as the Boys and Girls Club and YMCA to help with care around the half-day schedule.

But Klitzke sees those measures as counterintuitive.

“Then you’re kind of forcing students that normally wouldn’t have to take the bus, because mom and dad would be available after a full day, to now take the bus and then they’re exposing themselves to students that are not in their class,” said Klitzke.

Jill says she empathizes with parents that would like their kids back at school because she wants that, too. But as a working nurse she understands why health safety is a priority.

“I do think it’s very important that we are keeping an eye on the numbers and that we are doing it safely as possible,” said Jill. “And if that means we can’t fit every child in the school at this time, then you know I think it’s important to take what we can and do what we can to have the kids there and still maintain that safety.”

Baseman agrees in-person learning is best, and says the district wants to continue opening up the schools as they are able.

“The hope is that, down the road, we can get to our initial hybrid plan which would be fully in person grades K through 4 and then continuing with the hybrid at grades 5 through 6,” said Baseman. “We’re really working hard, as I said, kind of gradually layering things back in so we have all of those important pieces in place.”

Parents that prefer to stay fuller virtual can transfer their children to one of AASD’s virtual school options before the next semester begins. Likewise, any family that has been enrolled in a virtual school but would like to transition their child to a hybrid-schedule can also apply to transfer before the next semester begins.

Baseman says they’re still working out some of the hybrid plans and will continue to keep parents updated.

“We just appreciate the patience as we continue to work out all the details,” said Baseman.

