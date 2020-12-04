Advertisement

Alabama WWII veteran beats COVID-19 in time for 104th birthday

By Anna Mahan and Wade Smith
Published: Dec. 4, 2020 at 12:49 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Ala. (WAFF) - A World War II Veteran left the hospital Tuesday after receiving treatment for COVID-19.

Wooten was released from Madison Hospital Tuesday afternoon where he was met with a parade of nurses, doctors and loved ones cheering him on.

Major Wooten turned 104-years-old the next day.

Wooten served in the U.S. Army for several years overseas. He built railroads and worked on rail cars in Paris in the 1940′s.

If this sounds familiar, it’s because we’ve shared stories about Mr. Wooten with you before.

[ READ MORE: Local WWII vet celebrates 102nd birthday ]

Family members say after a few close calls this year, they are thankful to have him home, especially for the Christmas season.

Last year, he went back to Normandy for the 75th anniversary of storming the beaches there.

Happy Birthday, Major Wooten!

Copyright 2020 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WISCONSIN state map with CORONAVIRUS lettering, on texture, finished graphic
Testing numbers rise; confirmed cases remain above average
President Trump made two appearances on Tuesday, but took no questions.
President Trump files second lawsuit in Wisconsin, Green Bay Mayor and City Clerk named as defendants
Deputies were called to the 11-year-old boy's home, where they found him with a self-inflicted...
California boy, 11, fatally shoots self during online class
President Donald Trump says he will leave the White House if the Electoral College elects Joe...
Racine County judge to hear Trump’s appeals over Dane, Milwaukee county ballots after Supreme Court declines case
This undated booking photo from the Antioch (Illinois) Police Department shows Kyle...
Court: Rittenhouse bound over for trial in protest shootings

Latest News

FILE - In this June 2, 2020 file photo, a protester and a police officer shake hands in the...
Police guide that calls BLM a terrorist group draws outrage
In this Aug. 15, 2019 file photo, marijuana grows at an indoor cannabis farm in Gardena, Calif.
House votes to decriminalize marijuana at federal level
WISCONSIN state map with CORONAVIRUS lettering, on texture, finished graphic
Coronavirus in Wisconsin: 400,000 cases and rising
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, of Calif., speaks during her weekly briefing, Friday, Dec. 4, 2020,...
Pelosi optimistic, says momentum growing for COVID-19 relief
Two people are charged with killing a man over stolen reptiles.
Man charged in reptile theft murder case released on $1 million bond