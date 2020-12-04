Advertisement

After being fined by US, Hyundai recalls more vehicles

The company logo accents the grille of an unsold 2020 Elantra sedan at a Hyundai dealership...
The company logo accents the grille of an unsold 2020 Elantra sedan at a Hyundai dealership Sunday, Oct. 11, 2020, in Littleton, Colo.(AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 4, 2020 at 7:06 AM CST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DETROIT (AP) — A week after being fined for delaying safety recalls, Hyundai says it will recall about 130,000 vehicles in the U.S. because the engines could fail.

The recall covers certain 2012 Santa Fe SUVs, 2015 and 2016 Veloster cars, and Sonata Hybrid cars from 2011 through 2013, and 2016.

Hyundai says the recall will address a manufacturing issue that could cause the connecting rod bearings to wear out and the engines to fail or catch fire.

The recall stems from discussions in an investigation by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration. Owners will be notified in late January.

Dealers will replace the engine if the bearings are damaged.

All of the vehicles will get a knock sensor system to monitor symptoms that come before an engine fails.

For more information on recalls, visit the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration’s recall page.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WISCONSIN state map with CORONAVIRUS lettering, on texture, finished graphic
Testing numbers rise; confirmed cases remain above average
President Trump made two appearances on Tuesday, but took no questions.
President Trump files second lawsuit in Wisconsin, Green Bay Mayor and City Clerk named as defendants
Deputies were called to the 11-year-old boy's home, where they found him with a self-inflicted...
California boy, 11, fatally shoots self during online class
President Donald Trump says he will leave the White House if the Electoral College elects Joe...
Racine County judge to hear Trump’s appeals over Dane, Milwaukee county ballots after Supreme Court declines case
This undated booking photo from the Antioch (Illinois) Police Department shows Kyle...
Court: Rittenhouse bound over for trial in protest shootings

Latest News

A man pushes carts as a hiring sign shows at a Jewel Osco grocery store in Deerfield, Ill.,...
US employers add a modest 245,000 jobs as virus intensifies
Multiple U.S. Marshals were injured in Bronx shootout. The suspect has died.
Trooper-shooting suspect killed in shootout with US marshals
Multiple U.S. Marshals were injured in Bronx shootout. The suspect has died.
Aerial: Scene after US Marshals injured in shootout
Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases,...
Fauci apologizes for suggesting UK rushed vaccine decision