Wisconsin Supreme Court rejects another lawsuit over absentee ballots

MADISON, Wis. (WBAY) - The Wisconsin Supreme Court Thursday afternoon declined to invalidate Wisconsin votes that were put in ballot drop boxes for the November election.

A Chippewa Falls man was seeking original action from the high court. he wanted the justices to direct the state Legislature to appoint the state’s 10 electors to the Electoral College. The Legislature has a Republican majority.

Conservative Justice Brian Hagedorn joined the court’s three liberal justices in the 4-3 decision to deny the request for original action. The lawsuit could potentially be filed with a lower court.

In their dissent, the other justices wrote, “This court cannot continue to shirk its institutional responsibilities to the people of Wisconsin.”

The Democratic National Committee had motioned to intervene in the lawsuit as a defendant, saying it has a critical interest in the outcome. The Supreme Court’s ruling declared that motion moot.

Thursday morning, the Supreme Court denied the Trump campaign’s request to skip over circuit courts and take original action on a lawsuit to throw out 221,000 absentee ballots in largely Democratic Milwaukee and Dane counties (see related story).

