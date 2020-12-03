Advertisement

Wisconsin Supreme Court rejects another lawsuit over absentee ballots

Five ballot drop boxes were located across Green Bay for the November election
Five ballot drop boxes were located across Green Bay for the November election(WBAY)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Dec. 3, 2020 at 5:58 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WBAY) - The Wisconsin Supreme Court Thursday afternoon declined to invalidate Wisconsin votes that were put in ballot drop boxes for the November election.

A Chippewa Falls man was seeking original action from the high court. he wanted the justices to direct the state Legislature to appoint the state’s 10 electors to the Electoral College. The Legislature has a Republican majority.

Conservative Justice Brian Hagedorn joined the court’s three liberal justices in the 4-3 decision to deny the request for original action. The lawsuit could potentially be filed with a lower court.

In their dissent, the other justices wrote, “This court cannot continue to shirk its institutional responsibilities to the people of Wisconsin.”

The Democratic National Committee had motioned to intervene in the lawsuit as a defendant, saying it has a critical interest in the outcome. The Supreme Court’s ruling declared that motion moot.

Thursday morning, the Supreme Court denied the Trump campaign’s request to skip over circuit courts and take original action on a lawsuit to throw out 221,000 absentee ballots in largely Democratic Milwaukee and Dane counties (see related story).

Copyright 2020 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WISCONSIN state map with CORONAVIRUS lettering, on texture, finished graphic
COVID-19 deaths pass 3,500; death rate rising again
The Fond du Lac County Sheriff's Office says a driver left this buck behind after a crash. Nov....
Driver hits pole, leaves behind buck in Fond du Lac County
President Trump made two appearances on Tuesday, but took no questions.
President Trump files second lawsuit in Wisconsin, Green Bay Mayor and City Clerk named as defendants
Father Jordan Neecks poses with a buck he harvested on the St. Norbert Abbey property on...
De Pere Police share their concern over priest harassed for hunting
WISCONSIN state map with CORONAVIRUS lettering, on texture, finished graphic
Testing numbers rise; confirmed cases remain above average

Latest News

President Donald Trump says he will leave the White House if the Electoral College elects Joe...
Denied by state Supreme Court, Trump campaign files lawsuits in Dane, Milwaukee counties
Foxconn not expected to meet hiring goals in next 3 years
President Trump made two appearances on Tuesday, but took no questions.
President Trump files second lawsuit in Wisconsin, Green Bay Mayor and City Clerk named as defendants
Wisconsin Senate not coming back this month to consider COVID-19 legislation