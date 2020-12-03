Advertisement

Two Wabeno women facing meth charges

Leah Larock-Rosio and Glenda Parks
Leah Larock-Rosio and Glenda Parks(Forest County Jail)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Dec. 3, 2020 at 11:36 AM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FOREST COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - Two women are facing charges after meth was discovered during a traffic stop in Forest County.

The women were identified as Glenda Parks, 52, Wabeno; and Leah D. Larock-Rosio, 28, Wabeno.

On Dec. 1, at about 12:45 p.m., the Sheriff’s Office received a call about a suspicious vehicle in Crandon.

The Forest County Drug Task Force stopped the car on State Highway 55 and determined both women were on probation and were not supposed to be in contact.

Officers searched the car and found meth, packaging materials a digital scale and drug paraphernalia, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

Larock-Rosio became ill and was taken to a hospital. The Sheriff’s Office says she had “ingested an unknown quantity of illegal substances while on scene.” A warrant has been issued for her arrest. She’s facing charges of meth possession, possession of drug paraphernalia, felony bail jumping, and probation violation.

Glenda Parks was arrested on the same charges. She’s being held at the Forest County Jail on a $2,500 cash bond.

Copyright 2020 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WISCONSIN state map with CORONAVIRUS lettering, on texture, finished graphic
COVID-19 deaths pass 3,500; death rate rising again
The Fond du Lac County Sheriff's Office says a driver left this buck behind after a crash. Nov....
Driver hits pole, leaves behind buck in Fond du Lac County
Father Jordan Neecks poses with a buck he harvested on the St. Norbert Abbey property on...
De Pere Police share their concern over priest harassed for hunting
President Trump made two appearances on Tuesday, but took no questions.
President Trump files second lawsuit in Wisconsin, Green Bay Mayor and City Clerk named as defendants
The state will not be able to pay any extended benefits after Nov. 28
Wisconsin announces extended unemployment benefits program

Latest News

WISCONSIN state map with CORONAVIRUS lettering, on texture, finished graphic
Testing numbers rise; confirmed cases remain above average
After sitting vacant for two years, a 140 year old department store building in Sturgeon Bay...
Continuing a legacy in Sturgeon Bay
Forest County fentanyl arrests
Four arrested in Forest County fentanyl bust
Kiel man arrested on suspicion of 8th intoxicated driving offense