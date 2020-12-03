Two Wabeno women facing meth charges

FOREST COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - Two women are facing charges after meth was discovered during a traffic stop in Forest County.

The women were identified as Glenda Parks, 52, Wabeno; and Leah D. Larock-Rosio, 28, Wabeno.

On Dec. 1, at about 12:45 p.m., the Sheriff’s Office received a call about a suspicious vehicle in Crandon.

The Forest County Drug Task Force stopped the car on State Highway 55 and determined both women were on probation and were not supposed to be in contact.

Officers searched the car and found meth, packaging materials a digital scale and drug paraphernalia, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

Larock-Rosio became ill and was taken to a hospital. The Sheriff’s Office says she had “ingested an unknown quantity of illegal substances while on scene.” A warrant has been issued for her arrest. She’s facing charges of meth possession, possession of drug paraphernalia, felony bail jumping, and probation violation.

Glenda Parks was arrested on the same charges. She’s being held at the Forest County Jail on a $2,500 cash bond.

