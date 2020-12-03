Tavon Austin ready to be another Packers offensive threat

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Packers have officially signed receiver Tavon Austin and released receiver Darrius Shepherd to make room for the veteran.

Austin was picked 8th overall by the Rams in the 2013 NFL Draft.

The speedy veteran has racked up 5,263 all-purpose yards and 28 touchdowns over seven NFL seasons spending time with the Rams and Cowboys.

In fact, Packers head coach Matt LaFleur was the offensive coordinator in Los Angeles in Austin’s final season.

With the wideout officially in Green Bay, he is ready to add to the Packer’s weaponry.

“Green Bay been doing their thing this year,” Austin said via Zoom on Wednesday. “Hopefully, I just come in and add a little bit more threat to the offense and free people open and I can get the ball and show what I can do.”

Austin added he’s happy he’s in Green Bay with quarterback Aaron Rodgers and is ready to earn his trust.

