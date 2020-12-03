Advertisement

Tavon Austin ready to be another Packers offensive threat

Speedy veteran can be a hybrid player for Green Bay
Tavon Austin
Tavon Austin(WBAY)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Dec. 2, 2020 at 6:08 PM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Packers have officially signed receiver Tavon Austin and released receiver Darrius Shepherd to make room for the veteran.

Austin was picked 8th overall by the Rams in the 2013 NFL Draft.

The speedy veteran has racked up 5,263 all-purpose yards and 28 touchdowns over seven NFL seasons spending time with the Rams and Cowboys.

In fact, Packers head coach Matt LaFleur was the offensive coordinator in Los Angeles in Austin’s final season.

With the wideout officially in Green Bay, he is ready to add to the Packer’s weaponry.

“Green Bay been doing their thing this year,” Austin said via Zoom on Wednesday. “Hopefully, I just come in and add a little bit more threat to the offense and free people open and I can get the ball and show what I can do.”

Austin added he’s happy he’s in Green Bay with quarterback Aaron Rodgers and is ready to earn his trust.

Copyright 2020 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WISCONSIN state map with CORONAVIRUS lettering, on texture, finished graphic
Wisconsin reports record 107 COVID-19 deaths
Bryan Starr, 35, turned himself in to the Russell County Sheriff’s Office after the incident....
Sheriff: Mom’s boyfriend put 5-year-old out of car for ‘being unruly’ before he was hit, killed by another vehicle
Marinette Republican John Nygren resigning from State Assembly
Retired corrections officer Joe Verdegan wrote "The Reformatory -- Tales from Green Bay's...
Retired corrections officer authors book about life inside the prison walls at Green Bay Correctional Institution
President Donald Trump says he will leave the White House if the Electoral College elects Joe...
President Trump challenges election results in Wisconsin Supreme Court

Latest News

The sun peaks through the scoreboard at Lambeau Field during an NFL football game between the...
Packers to host small group of employees, family members for a second week
Wisconsin DNR said the number of female hunters has reached over 92,000, up 12% from last year.
Wisconsin sees rise in women hunters
Wisconsin's Micah Potter shoots past Wisconsin-Green Bay's Cem Kirciman during the second half...
Badgers win big over UWGB, 82-42
Referees huddle on an empty court at game time of a scheduled game between the Milwaukee Bucks...
Milwaukee Bucks to play on Christmas Day, season opener scheduled for December 23