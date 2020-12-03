Advertisement

SUN TODAY, BUT CLOUDS MOVE IN TONIGHT

Your First Alert Weather Forecast:
By Steve Beylon
Dec. 3, 2020
As the steering winds blow in from central Canada, a couple of weak disturbances are moving through the Great Lakes. The first one is giving us some clouds this morning, but look for a gradual clearing today. Meanwhile, the second disturbance arrives into Friday morning. So tonight, clouds will return to northeast Wisconsin, with a CHANCE of some daybreak flakes to the northeast of Green Bay.

Otherwise, that Canadian flow with our weather will give us a slow cooling trend into the weekend. High temperatures will be near 40 degrees today, then drop back into the middle 30s this weekend. Still, this is slightly warmer than normal for this time of year.

The weather pattern will stay quiet well into next week... No big storm systems with very dry weather through the first half of this month.

WIND FORECAST:

TODAY: W 10-15+ MPH

FRIDAY: NW/N 5-15 MPH

TODAY: A gradual clearing. Cool and brisk. HIGH: 39

TONIGHT: Clouds return. Late flakes NORTHEAST of Green Bay. LOW: 28

FRIDAY: Early flurries northeast of Green Bay. Otherwise, partly cloudy. Cool and brisk. HIGH: 37 LOW: 24

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy. Seasonably cold. HIGH: 35 LOW: 24

SUNDAY: Variable clouds. Some flurries NORTHWEST? HIGH: 36 LOW: 25

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy. Probably dry... HIGH: 38 LOW: 26

TUESDAY: Dim sunshine. Cool and brisk. HIGH: 39 LOW: 30

WEDNESDAY: Clouds, then sunshine. A bit milder. HIGH: 44

