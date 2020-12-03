State task force on racial inequality meets in Green Bay to discuss issues in law enforcement

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - State lawmakers were at Lambeau Field to discuss the issue of racial inequality in law enforcement.

Speaker Robin Vos’s (R-Rochester) task force on racial disparities met on Thursday in Green Bay.

“This is not an anti-police effort. We have law enforcement at the table for a reason because we need people from communities of color throughout the state, the faith community, as well as law enforcement all at the table at the same time,” Rep. Jim Steineke (R-Kaukauna) said.

Steineke and Rep. Shelia Stubbs (D-Madison) both chair the 16-member group that was formed in the wake of the Minneapolis and Kenosha incidents involving police and Black man.

The task force is hosting roundtable discussions across the Badger State.

“We’re going to start really looking at the bills that have been introduced or bills that we have seen around the country, we’re looking at what needs to take place for Wisconsin,” Stubbs said.

Appleton Police Chief Todd Thomas addressed the importance of body cameras, yet admitted that they are expensive for departments.

“We speak to our employees about how that really is the greatest violation of public trust, when you misuse force,” Thomas said.

The chief added that in the last two years three officers have died in the line of duty and six have died by suicide.

Mike Crum of the Center for Suicide Awareness told the members police agencies need to take mental health seriously for officers as they experience work place trauma.

“There is no vaccine for depression, anxiety or suicide. When an officer who has been on the job for six months or 10 years, that’s a lot of trauma to unpack,” Crum said.

According to the Center for Suicide Awareness, 155 officers have died by suicide in the United States this year, including 10 from Wisconsin.

