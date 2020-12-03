Advertisement

SSM Health launches series of video to offer “Peace in the Pandemic”

SSM Health offers a series of 8 videos on YouTube to help destress during the pandemic.
SSM Health offers a series of 8 videos on YouTube to help destress during the pandemic.(WBAY)
By Emily Matesic
Published: Dec. 3, 2020 at 4:18 PM CST
FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WBAY) - Even before the pandemic one in five people sought out mental health help. In crisis, more than 50% of people say they deal with mental health issues. One local healthcare organization is offering mental health help with a series of do-it-yourself videos.

“The COVID-19 pandemic has turned everyone’s world upside down,” is how the first of a series of videos posted to SSM Heath’s YouTube website is trying to offer “Peace in the Pandemic”. SSM Health runs St. Agnes Hospital in Fond du Lac.

“We know that we need to have resources to support not only our employees, but our patients and our communities and so these videos are just a small gesture that we thought maybe we could offer so that people had a resource that they could lean on,” says Heather Schmidt, the System Medical Director for Healthy Work and Wellness.

The first eight “Peace in the Pandemic” videos offer things like music and art therapy. There are mindful eating tips and calming breathing techniques. All ten minutes or less, the videos are an opportunity to pause, reflect, and live in the moment -- leading to a decrease in stress and anxiety.

Schmidt says, “They’re meant to be short and meant to be something that people can, you know, not feel like it’s a burden to do. It’s meant to be, hey I can do this, this is just a couple minutes of my life.”

The videos, and techniques offered in them, can be done several times a day, once a week, or whenever people feel a need to take a break -- and try to reset. SSM Heath says its just one way for the system to work with others as we all get through the pandemic together.

