Police make 2 more arrests in Manitowoc car theft and Sheboygan shooting

SHEBOYGAN, Wis. (WBAY) - Sheboygan police have two more teenagers in custody about three weeks after a pair of carjackings where shots were fired. A 17-year-old boy and 16-year-old boy from Milwaukee were arrested Thursday with the help of U.S. Marshals.

On November 9, a car was stolen in Manitowoc. Police say the suspects drove that car down to Sheboygan where they tried to carjack another vehicle at Union Ave. and S. 15th St., but that driver took off. The car thieves shot at the vehicle as it drove away, hitting the car but not the driver. Soon after, the thieves successfully carjacked an SUV on N. 15th St. after pointing a weapon at the driver.

Sheriff’s deputies spotted both stolen cars on I-43. They deployed spike strips and were able to stop the car stolen from Manitowoc. They arrested a 16-year-old boy and a 17-year-old boy. The SUV got away.

Sheboygan police said they were already developing possible suspects after the arrests of the two teens.

Police say the two teens arrested Thursday are being referred to the district attorney’s office on charges of first-degree recklessly endangering safety, carjacking and attempted carjacking while being armed with a dangerous weapon.

Police say the arrests ended their search for suspects in this case.

Officers from Sheboygan, Manitowoc, Plymouth, Port Washington and Saukville police departments and the Sheboygan County and Ozaukee County sheriff’s departments assisted in the investigation.

