Packers’ Aaron Rodgers celebrates 37th birthday

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Big happy birthday wishes to the Packers’ Aarons: Aaron Jones turning 26 and Aaron Rodgers turning 37 years young on Wednesday.

Rodgers is a bone fide MVP candidate this year with 33 TD passes and only 4 picks so far this season with 5 games to go. Those numbers? Better than EITHER of Rodgers’ 2 previous MVP seasons (2011 & 2014).

Bear in mind, no quarterback has gone a decade between Super Bowl starts. But with the way Rodgers is playing right now, the Packers have a solid chance of making their QB the first to wait so long and still get back. And so long ago, when Rodgers was drafted, he could have only imagined the career he’d have.

“Yeah, it’s been a dream come true,” Rodgers said. “I have grown up in this city. I was drafted at 21 years old so I have had a lot of birthdays here. I have really enjoyed all the special moments here, so many of them. I just feel really fortunate. I have a lot of great memories that I’ve made here that I will take with me one day. Hopefully that day isn’t too soon. If you would have told that 21-year-old that I would still be sitting here at 37, I would have been really happy about that. As happy as I am today to still be here.”

