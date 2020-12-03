Advertisement

NORAD’s Santa tracker website is operational for Christmas

Call 877-HI-NORAD on Christmas Eve to follow Santa’s journey
NORAD – the North American Aerospace Defense Command – has launched its website to track St....
NORAD – the North American Aerospace Defense Command – has launched its website to track St. Nick around the world this year.(Source: NORAD, CNN)
By CNN Staff
Published: Dec. 3, 2020 at 12:37 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Santa Claus is preparing for his global trek on Christmas Eve – and you can follow him.

NORAD – the North American Aerospace Defense Command – has launched its website to track St. Nick around the world this year.

NORAD Tracks Santa has a Santa tracker countdown clock, games, music and other holiday fun.

Then on Christmas Eve, the Santa cams will start streaming.

Trackers can also call NORAD to check the whereabouts of Santa and his reindeer at 877-HI-NORAD.

The tradition started 65 years ago in 1955 when the U.S. Continental Air Defense Command operations center started receiving calls from kids asking for Santa.

It turns out a newspaper ad listed the wrong number for the North Pole.

Copyright 2020 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WISCONSIN state map with CORONAVIRUS lettering, on texture, finished graphic
COVID-19 deaths pass 3,500; death rate rising again
The Fond du Lac County Sheriff's Office says a driver left this buck behind after a crash. Nov....
Driver hits pole, leaves behind buck in Fond du Lac County
Father Jordan Neecks poses with a buck he harvested on the St. Norbert Abbey property on...
De Pere Police share their concern over priest harassed for hunting
President Trump made two appearances on Tuesday, but took no questions.
President Trump files second lawsuit in Wisconsin, Green Bay Mayor and City Clerk named as defendants
The state will not be able to pay any extended benefits after Nov. 28
Wisconsin announces extended unemployment benefits program

Latest News

WISCONSIN state map with CORONAVIRUS lettering, on texture, finished graphic
Testing numbers rise; confirmed cases remain above average
As the number of US COVID deaths hits a startling number, Dr. Fauci meets with the Biden team....
US's COVID crisis reaches new records as officials fear worse to come
Firefighters battling the Bond Fire haul hose while working to save a home in the Silverado...
Wind fans wildfire in California canyons, residents flee
After sitting vacant for two years, a 140 year old department store building in Sturgeon Bay...
Continuing a legacy in Sturgeon Bay
President Donald Trump departs after participating in a video teleconference call with members...
Wisconsin high court declines to hear Trump election lawsuit