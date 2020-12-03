Neenah City Council approves plan for outdoor ice rink, public plaza

NEENAH, Wis. (WBAY) - On Wednesday night, the Neenah City Council unanimously approved a project plan for an outdoor ice rink and public plaza.

City officials say they’re excited to break ground on the project, which will be just outside Plexus.

“This is a Rockefeller type skating rink and it’s going to be similar to the one at Lambeau Field up at Titletown and we’re going to have it right here in Neenah, Wisconsin,” said Neenah Mayor Dean Kaufert.

The cost of the construction is expected to be between $4-5 million, and will all be donated by a group led by John Bergstrom.

The impact is expected to be felt by many of the nearby businesses, and will compliment other projects city officials are working on.

“We are now getting a couple of high end multi-family developments in the downtown. This will be in addition to it. Just the recreation use will be really a focal point for people to come together, not only in the winter, but the summer as well,” said Chris Haese, the Director of Community Development for the City of Neenah.

In addition to the donation, the Bergstrom led group will also operate the facility for at least the first five years, and potentially up to fifteen years, before the city takes it over.

“They’re going to run it, they’re going to operate it, they’re going to get the bugs worked out. They’re going to spend the money for operational costs for the first five years. They’re going to make sure it’s a viable enterprise,” said Kaufert. “This is a game-changer for the city of Neenah.”

The city is also looking at summer uses for the facility.

Construction is expected to start sometime after the snow melts next spring.

