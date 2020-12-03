MORE OF THE SAME AHEAD...

Advertisement

Your First Alert Weather Forecast:
By Brad Spakowitz
Published: Dec. 3, 2020 at 3:58 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Quiet weather continues... Some patchy clouds will linger into the night. Lows will be in the 20s. There is a SMALL chance of a few flurries north later tonight and into Friday early morning, mainly north. Otherwise, a mix of sun and clouds returns Friday with high temperatures again in the upper 30s to around 40 (for some).

Quiet weather is expected for much of the weekend. A few spotty snow showers or flurries will be possible Sunday, but nothing that would cause any travel problems.

More tranquil weather into next week as well... Our quiet, mild December continues.

WIND FORECAST:

FRIDAY: NNW 5-15 MPH

SATURDAY: NW 5-15 MPH

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy. Late flurries north? LOW: 28

FRIDAY: Early flurries northeast of Green Bay. Otherwise, partly cloudy. HIGH: 38 LOW: 21

SATURDAY: Partly sunny...Not much wind. HIGH: 36 LOW: 22

SUNDAY: Variable clouds. Chance of a spotty snow shower or a few flurries. HIGH: 35 LOW: 23

MONDAY: Partly cloudy. HIGH: 38 LOW: 25

TUESDAY: Dim sunshine. HIGH: 40 LOW: 29

WEDNESDAY: Clouds and sun. A bit milder. A few sprinkles or flurries? HIGH: 44 LOW: 30

THURSDAY: Variable clouds. HIGH: 40

