Midwest Conference cancels winter sports; St. Norbert, Lawrence, Ripon impacted

DE PERE, Wis. (WBAY) - There will be no competitive winter sports at St. Norbert College, Lawrence University and Ripon College due to the spread of COVID-19.

The Midwest Conference has canceled league competition and championships for winter sports during the 2020-2021 academic year.

This impacts, basketball, cross country, football, soccer, swimming, diving, indoor track and field, and volleyball.

Conference officials are holding out hope for a spring sports season.

“While we are disappointed that our fall and winter student athletes won’t be able to compete in the traditional Midwest Conference schedule, the health and safety of our campuses remains the top priority of our institutions,” said Zach Messitte, Ripon College president and chair of the MWC Presidents’ Council. “We are hopeful that individual teams will continue to practice and, if appropriate, perhaps compete in some limited capacity in the months ahead.”

The Midwest Conference says they made the decision due to a recent surge in COVID-19 cases regionally and nationally.

“The ongoing health crisis is something we at St. Norbert College are taking very seriously,” St. Norbert College president Brian Bruess said. “All of our students’ well-being is of utmost concern, and that includes our student-athletes. Athletics will always be an important part of the student experience here and we look forward to that continuing when circumstances allow.”

