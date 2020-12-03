Manitowoc Senior Center closing for 10 days after positive coronavirus test

MANITOWOC, Wis. (WBAY) - The Manitowoc Senior Center, 3330 Custer St., is closing for at least 10 days, starting Friday, Dec. 4, after someone tested positive for the COVID-19 virus.

The City of Manitowoc doesn’t say if the person used the center or was on the staff, but it says members who may have been exposed to the virus were contacted. It says closing the center is a precaution.

The senior center will reopen on Monday, Dec. 14, at the soonest.

Updates will be posted on the Manitowoc Senior Center’s Facebook page and the City of Manitowoc website.

