Manitowoc couple indicted for allegedly conspiring to distribute meth

Scale
Scale(MGN Image)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Dec. 2, 2020 at 6:17 PM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
MANITOWOC, Wis. (WBAY) - Court officials say a Manitowoc couple has been indicted for conspiring to distribute meth.

According to the U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Wisconsin, a grand jury indictment was issued Tuesday against 29-year-old Malachi Hetzer and 32-year-old Breanna Pieschel.

Hetzer and Pieschel allegedly conspired to distribute in excess of five grams of actual methamphetamine with the intent to distribute it to others.

Actual methamphetamine is also known as crystal methamphetamine, or ice, and has a high level of purity, officials say.

If convicted, both Hetzer and Pieschel face a mandatory five year prison sentence, and could spend up to 40 years behind bars.

They also face a fine of up to five million dollars, and anywhere from four years to a lifetime on supervised release.

