Kiel man arrested on suspicion of 8th intoxicated driving offense

MANITOWOC COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - A Kiel man has been arrested on suspicion of his 8th intoxicated driving offense.

On Dec. 2, Mark W. Albers, 62, was stopped by the Wisconsin State Patrol on State Highway 67. He was leaving the City of Kiel.

The State Patrol had received a report of an impaired driver. A trooper stopped Albers and discovered open intoxicants in the vehicle, according to the State Patrol.

Albers was also driving on a suspended license.

Albers was arrested for 8th offense operating a motor vehicle under the influence of an intoxicant.

A blood draw was taken at a local hospital. Results are pending.

Albers was then booked into the Manitowoc County Jail.

The traffic stop happened at 4:11 p.m.

Kiel Police assisted with the arrest.

