Advertisement

Ho, ho — Whoa! Virus keeping most Santas at a distance

Christmas cheer during a pandemic
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 3, 2020 at 9:42 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIAMI (AP) — Portraying Santa Claus in the Coronavirus Age requires many precautions.

Being over 60 and chunky might make for a perfect Santa, but could also signal the kinds of underlying physical conditions that lead to serious complications from the virus.

That has Santas this year wearing masks and face shields, sitting behind glass or visiting with children online.

One thing few are doing: putting children on their laps for face-to-face conversations.

The pandemic is hurting many Santas — not only financially with reduced performances, but emotionally.

The men who portray St. Nick say they like bringing joy to children.

That’s harder to do from a distance.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WISCONSIN state map with CORONAVIRUS lettering, on texture, finished graphic
COVID-19 deaths pass 3,500; death rate rising again
The Fond du Lac County Sheriff's Office says a driver left this buck behind after a crash. Nov....
Driver hits pole, leaves behind buck in Fond du Lac County
Father Jordan Neecks poses with a buck he harvested on the St. Norbert Abbey property on...
De Pere Police share their concern over priest harassed for hunting
President Trump made two appearances on Tuesday, but took no questions.
President Trump files second lawsuit in Wisconsin, Green Bay Mayor and City Clerk named as defendants
The state will not be able to pay any extended benefits after Nov. 28
Wisconsin announces extended unemployment benefits program

Latest News

In this photo taken with permission from the Twitter feed of @jawadburhan98, police officers...
Police: 4 die after explosion at UK wastewater plant
Leah Larock-Rosio and Glenda Parks
Two Wabeno women facing meth charges
In this Nov. 4, 2018, file photo, then-Georgia Republican gubernatorial candidate Brian Kemp,...
Georgia GOP seeks mail-in ballot changes after Biden’s win
President Donald Trump's White House Senior Adviser Jared Kushner and Ivanka Trump, the...
Ivanka Trump deposed as part of inauguration fund lawsuit
FILE - This April 5, 2020, file photo shows an envelope containing a 2020 census letter mailed...
Census Bureau says data irregularities being fixed quickly