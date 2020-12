GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Police are asking for your help to find a missing 15-year-old boy.

Seth Scrivens hasn’t been seen since 2 P.M. on Sunday, Nov. 29.

Anyone who knows Seth’s whereabouts or has other information that could help locate him is asked to call the police department at (920) 448-3200.

