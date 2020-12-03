Governor announces $45 million for restaurants impacted by pandemic

MADISON, Wis. (WBAY) - Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers has announced $45 million for restaurants and small businesses impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The program is called We’re All in For Restaurants. About 2,000 businesses will receive the funds, Ninety-five percent of them are restaurants.

“Restaurants and other venues have been among the businesses hit hardest by the COVID-19 pandemic,” Gov. Evers said. “They’ve made the tough decisions to keep employees and customers safe by restricting indoor seating, offering delivery and curbside pick-up, and providing outdoor tables. We greatly appreciate the changes they’ve made to prioritize the health and safety of our communities, but now with winter coming, we are glad to provide this support at a critical time.”

Businesses do not need to apply for the funds. The state will determine who gets the grants based on the businesses’ state tax records. The program helps businesses with annual revenues of more than $1 million and less than $7 million.

Previous grants have been given to businesses that earn less than $1 million.

Thee funds will be distributed by the Department of Revenue and Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation.

“We have all the systems in place to quickly disburse funding to these businesses who need it to get through the coming winter months. Our staff is ready to assist, and I am pleased we are able to help,” said DOR Secretary Peter Barca.

The funds come from the federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act.

In total, $220 million of those funds have been given to Wisconsin businesses this year.

