Four arrested in Forest County fentanyl bust

FOREST COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - Several people have been arrested after an investigation into the possession and delivery of the powerful opioid fentanyl.

SUSPECTS AND CHARGES

Aimee L. Anwash, 34, Wabeno

--Delivery of fentanyl; possession with intent to deliver fentanyl; possession of fentanyl; conspiracy to distribute narcotics; possession of drug paraphernalia; obstructing an officer; unlawful possession of prescription drugs; child neglect; bail jumping; maintaining a drug trafficking place

Duran S. Teller, 33, Wabeno

--Delivery of fentanyl; conspiracy to distribute narcotics; maintaining a drug trafficking place; possession of drug paraphernalia; bail jumping

Lloyd B. Toutillott, 35, Keshena

--Delivery of fentanyl; possession of drug paraphernalia; bail jumping

Tina M. Teller, 58, Shawano

--Possession of fentanyl; possession of drug paraphernalia

On Saturday, Nov. 21, a Forest County deputy stopped a vehicle in the Town of Wabeno for a violation. Anwash was driving and the other three were passengers.

Anwash was arrested for operating while revoked and bail jumping. She was released on a $500 bond.

The Sheriff’s Office says drug paraphernalia was “in plain view.” The vehicle was searched and deputies found the opioid fentanyl.

Fentanyl is a synthetic opioid that is 50-to-100 times more potent to morphine. It is intended to be used only by those with severe pain.

Fentanyl has been linked to deadly drug overdoses.

“Detectives began an investigation into these subjects and it was determined that a large amount of fentanyl was thrown from the vehicle during the traffic stop and later recovered for resale,” reads a statement from the Sheriff’s Office.

Officers obtained a search warrant for Anwash and Duran Teller’s home in the Town of Wabeno. The warrant was executed on Nov. 25. The Sheriff’s Office says they found fentanyl, packaging materials, digital scales, prescription pills and drug paraphernalia.

Anwash was found inside the home and taken into custody.

A three-year-old child was found in the home and taken into protective custody by social services.

Anwash is being held at the Forest County Jail on a $10,000 cash bond.

Duran Teller is being held on a $15,000 cash bond.

Tourtillot is being held on a $15,000 cash bond.

Tina Teller was released on signature bond.

Copyright 2020 WBAY. All rights reserved.